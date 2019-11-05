Franklin Regional continues climb in national rankings

By:

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 | 3:57 PM

Franklin Regional’ head coach Rand Hudon presents his son, Connor, with a gold medal after the Panthers defeated West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class AAA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

With back-to-back WPIAL championships in hand, Franklin Regional rose a few notches in the national boys soccer rankings.

TopDrawerSoccer.com released its latest “Fab 50” teams for the fall season Tuesday — opening day for the PIAA playoffs — and Franklin Regional jumped 10 spots to No. 23.

The Panthers (19-0-1) won their second straight WPIAL Class 3A title with a 2-1 victory over West Allegheny on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Senior Garrett Beaver scored the winning goal with four minutes to play.

Franklin Regional plays District 9 champion Bradford (15-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny in the first round of the state tournament.

The Panthers received some postseason accolades this week, as well.

Rand Hudson was named WPIAL Class 3A Coach of the Year, while sophomore forward and 30-goal scorer Anthony DiFalco was voted the classification’s player of the year.

Your 2-Time WPIAL Champion Panthers have advanced to the PIAA State Playoffs.



PIAA 1st Round



F.R. Panthers vs. Bradford Owls



Tuesday, November 5th – 8:00 PM



North Allegheny HS pic.twitter.com/7zwK9hZmza — FR Men’s Soccer (@mens_fr) November 5, 2019

Complete Fall 50 rankings here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional