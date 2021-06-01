Franklin Regional gets walk-off win over Bethel Park in Class 5A title game

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 7:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Franklin Regional baseball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Bethel Park, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class 5A final on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

Andrew Maruco singled home Luke Treloar with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Franklin Regional defeated Bethel Park, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Tuesday at Wild Things Park in Washington.

It’s the third WPIAL baseball title for Franklin Regional, the last coming in 2001. The Panthers (19-1) also won in 1997.

Treloar opened the seventh with an infield hit. He moved to second on a ground out. Then with two outs, Bethel Park coach Paul Zehnder walked Louie Kegerreis, who had two hits.

Maruco fouled off a couple pitches before slapping a ball over center fielder Eric Chalus’ head for a single.

Franklin Regional pitcher Brian Pirone allowed three hits and an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning.

Franklin Regional scored first in the bottom of the fourth when Timmy Quinn doubled down the left field line to begin the inning. He scored when Caden Smith’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away by pitcher Eric Chalus allowing Smith to reach second.

But Eric Chalus, a Kent State commit, worked out of trouble, stranding Smith at third base by fanning the final two batters.

Bethel Park got a lead-off single from John Chalus in the sixth inning, but Pirone induced three ground outs to end the potential threat.

Franklin Regional threatened to increase its lead in the sixth inning when Smith tripled to right-center with one out. Thomas Nicely reached on an error, putting runners on the corners. But Eric Chalus got a strikeout-and-caught-stealing double play to end the threat.

Bethel Park (18-4) tied the score in the top of the seventh inning, scoring an unearned run on a two-strike, two-out hit by pinch hitter Jack Sackett to score David Kessler, who reached on an error.

Pirone, a Seton Hill commit, struck out five and walked none. Chalus allowed five hits over six innings. He struck out eight. Sophomore Evan Holewinski took the loss in relief.

