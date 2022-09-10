Franklin Regional girls golfers sit atop Section 3 again

By:

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The undefeated Franklin Regional girls golf team includes, from left, Gianna Johnson, Cameron Alexander, Ali Boyle, Gwen Shilling and Mia Snyder.

It would be understandable if the Franklin Regional girls golf team struggled at the start of the season after losing its top two players.

The opposite, however, has occurred.

The Panthers are sitting at a familiar spot in Section 3-3A — on top.

The Panthers are 7-0 and coach Kane Daignault, in his 14th season, couldn’t be happier.

Gone from last year’s squad are Caroline Tragesser, who graduated and is playing at Ohio Dominican, and sophomore Anna Qin, who decided not to play this season.

The three returning starters from a squad that finished fourth in the WPIAL Class 3A tournament are senior Gwen Shilling, twin sister of Nolan who is on the boys’ team, and juniors Ali Boyle and Cam Alexander.

The other starters are freshman Gianna Johnson and sophomore Mia Snyder. Senior Gabby Azzarella will also see action.

“Despite losing our top two players, it’s a testament of the strength of our program,” Daignault said. “We haven’t missed a beat. The other girls have stepped up.

“We may not be as strong at the top, but we’re more consistent and the back half of the lineup is stronger. We’re scoring the same and we’re doing awesome.”

Franklin Regional has already defeated Penn-Trafford twice. Daignault says the Warriors are the next best team in the section.

The Panthers have a roster of 23 players. It’s the third consecutive season the Panthers have had 18 or more players on the team.

“I’m happy that the young kids want to learn,” Daignault said. “You never know when a freshman who can’t break 60 will be shooting in the 40s and helping you win a couple years later.

“The players who have championship experience know what it takes to be good. They are spending more time working on their game. You can always improve your short game (chipping and putting) during the season.”

And with three starters returning, Franklin Regional looks to improve on how the 2021 team finished.

Daignault said he feels the program continues to get stronger and hopes to contend for their first title.

