Franklin Regional golfer Brooke Horvath finished senior season on high note

Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Franklin Regional’s Brooke Horvath plays against Penn-Trafford Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Murrysville Golf Club.

The Franklin Regional girls golf team won its first section title in 13 seasons and senior Brooke Horvath was one of the reasons the team went 10-1 and played in the WPIAL Class AAA team championship.

Horvath is a solid all-around player, according to her coach Kane Daignault.

She and junior teammate Caroline Tragesser also qualified for the WPIAL individual championship at Oakmont. Horvath shot a 105, but playing at historic Oakmont Country Club was memorable.

What were your thoughts about playing in the WPIAL championships?

I knew it would it be hard because it was Oakmont. It’s a very difficult test. I just wanted to do my best. I was just happy to qualify. That was a big thing for me.

Did anything surprise you?

No. The greens were faster, and it was tough getting out of the bunkers. I tried to keep it straight.

What were your expectations?

I just wanted to end my senior season playing good as an individual.

From a team perspective, did you feel like you finished the season strong?

We lost early by three points, which was really tough. We were hoping to go undefeated. We were able to bounce back and didn’t let it get to us, and we beat Penn-Trafford for the first time in 20 years, so that was really big, and we won the section, which was big for our senior class.

Who is your favorite golfer?

I like Jordan Spieth. I liked him from the beginning when he was young.

What was your lowest competitive round and where was it?

85 at Murrysville Golf Course.

What’s your lowest round just having fun?

Low 40s.

What are your plans for the future?

I really haven’t decided yet. I’m not sure if I want to continue playing golf in college. I’ll see how things go.

What do you want to study in college?

I want to study either accounting or finance.

What do you like most about golf?

I like it’s an individual sport. I also enjoy playing for a team because some of my best friends are on the team. That’s what I love about it.

What is your favorite golf movie?

I can’t say I’ve watched any golf movies.

What is your favorite movie?

I really like the “The Incredibles.”

If there was a movie made about you, who would play you and what kind of movie would it be?

It would a comedy because I think I’m pretty funny. Anyone funny, (teammate) Gwen Shilling.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

