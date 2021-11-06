Franklin Regional grad, baseball standout Kegerreis commits to Delaware

By:

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 4:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Louie Kegerreis tags out Penn-Trafford’s Zach Hoffman in the fifth inning on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Louie Kegerreis talked about taking a gap year to get ready to play at the highest level of college baseball possible.

Turns out, he didn’t need it.

The only reference to gap with this kid now might be the extra-base hits he delivers at the next level. Kegerreis, a recent Franklin Regional graduate who helped lead the Panthers to a WPIAL 5A championship last season, gave a verbal commitment to Delaware of the Colonial Athletic Association.

“Louie has an incredible work ethic and drive to be the best, combined with an elite skill-set both offensively and defensively,” Franklin Regional coach Bobby Saddler said. “He approaches every game, every inning, every at-bat with the same sense of calmness and confidence, which enables him to be successful on the biggest stage in the biggest moments.”

Kegerreis, a terrific shortstop with eternal patience at the plate, was the Trib Westmoreland Player of the Year in 2020.

Feeling like he didn’t prove himself enough at showcases and prospect events, Kegerreis also thought about attending Next Level Academy in Alabama to sharpen his skills. The Delaware offer expedited the recruiting process.

Kegerreis batted .562 with 15 extra-base hits, including five triples and three homers, with 24 RBIs and 27 runs.

He struck out once last season, and Saddler said he believes Kegerries only swung and missed at one pitch in 60-plus at-bats.

“His approach at the plate sets him apart,” Saddler said. “He never takes a bad swing and always has a plan with how he’s going to attack a pitcher.

“One of the best hitters I have seen and other opposing coaches have said the same.”

Saddler will get no argument from Kiski Area coach Aaron Albert, who has worked games against Franklin Regional and their leadoff man.

“Flat out one of the best hitters I’ve ever gone up against,” Albert said. “There is nowhere you can pitch the kid to get him out. I teased with him and coach Saddler that I was pitching around him every AB as a senior.

“We tried, but he still got us. Great kid, too. A competitor and plays the game the way it should be played. I know he’ll have great success at his next stop as a Blue Hen.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional