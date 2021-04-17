Franklin Regional grad Tom Kegerreis’ hitting opening eyes of college coaches

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 11:01 AM

A couple district college baseball coaches visited Westmoreland County Community College to watch a few players work out a week ago.

The coaches were looking for players who could help their team immediately.

One player in particular was center fielder Tom Kegerreis, who was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Player of the Week for the week of March 28-April 4.

Kegerreis batted .750 (12 for 16), which included a 6-for-6 performance against Kent State-Tuscarawas. The six hits were a school record for a game. He collected a home run, double, four singles, four RBIs and four runs scored.

He had quite a week. He banged out a double in each of the four games, smacked two home runs and collected nine RBIs for the week.

Kegerreis, a 2019 Franklin Regional graduate, was happy to return home after spending a semester at Mesa Community College in Arizona. He said Mesa wasn’t for him.

At Westmoreland, Kegerreis said he’s learned a lot about hitting from volunteer assistant coach Ken Macha, who played for the Pirates and managed the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers.

“Coach Macha allows you to be yourself,” Kegerreis said. “He knows everything and he’s helped with my swing and approach. He tells you not to think too much.”

Kegerreis said the doubleheader at Kent State was his most memorable moment, as we finished 8 for 10 for the day.

He is batting .489 (23-47) this season with an .894 slugging percentage while also leading the team with five home runs, 14 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

“Tommy goes to Ken a lot,” WCCC manager Mike Draghi said. “Tommy has progressed because he wants to progress. He’s a perfectionist as a hitter and he really focuses on his mechanics and hitting and things of that nature whether we’re in the gym, in the cage or on the field.

“He always wants the evaluation on how was that round of batting practice. He has tremendous bat speed which leads to good exit velocity and he knows the strike zone well, and those are all things that contribute to make him a good hitter.”

What’s most impressive is Kegerreis and his teammates are having success against NJCAA Division I and II programs.

Because of coronavirus precautions, WCCC is only one of two Division III teams playing in the spring. The other is Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md.

“It’s been fun playing here,” Kegerreis said. “I like playing with the guys and I like the coaches. “

Kegerreis also has a choice ahead of him. He could remain at the WCCC for another season or transfer to a four-year school.

“I’ll listen to everybody,” Kegerreis said.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

