Franklin Regional grad Tommy Kegerreis named All-American

By:

Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional grad Tommy Kegerreis is a freshman on the 2021 WCCC baseball team.

Westmoreland County Community College freshman Tommy Kegerreis was named an ABCA/Rawlings All-American.

Kegerreis earned third-team honors for NJCAA Division III teams. He helped WCCA win the Region XX title and advance to the Mid-Atlantic regional.

Kegerreis, a Franklin Regional grad, batted .453 with seven home runs, 11 doubles, 29 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

He was named NJCAA Division III Player of the Week (March 28-April 4).

He is the first Wolfpack player to earn All-American honors since 2015 when Rafael Amanau earned third-team honors.

FR players earn postseason honors

Westmoreland County was well represented on the Big 5/6 Conference all-section baseball and softball teams.

The Big 5/6 recognizes team and individual accomplishments in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications.

In baseball, WPIAL Class 5A champion Franklin Regional dominated the Section 1 team with five first-team selections: seniors Louie Kegerreis (SS), Andrew Muraco (2B) and Brian Pirone (P), junior Caden Smith (OF) and sophomore Anthony Alesi (DH).

The Panthers’ Bobby Saddler was named the section coach of the year.

On the softball side, The Section 1-5A first team included Franklin Regional sophomore Madison Nguyen (IF).

Murrysville starts 4-1

The Murrysville American Legion baseball is off to a good start this season.

The team split a doubleheader with Young Township, falling 9-3 before rallying in the second game for a 9-7 win.

Murrysville also defeated Mt. Pleasant, 8-2; Derry, 8-5; and West Hempfield, 8-1.

Murrysville had four games scheduled the past week and the upcoming schedule includes games at Mt. Pleasant (June 17), a doubleheader with Kiski Valley (June 19), at Yough (June 21), at Hempfield East (June 22) and at Unity (June 23).

Franklin Regional girls basketball camp approaching

The Franklin Regional girls basketball skills and development camp for players entering grades 2-8 will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 6-8, at Franklin Regional High School’s main gym.

Cost is $100 per player or $190 for siblings.

Varsity coach Bernie Pucka and players will instruct and focus on offensive and defensive fundamentals.

For more information, contact Bernie Pucka at puckabernie@gmail.com or visit franklinregionalbasketball.net.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional