Franklin Regional hopes last year’s learning experience benefits returning players

Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 12:22 PM

Injuries to two key players derailed Franklin Regional’s 2021 football season.

But those injuries could provide a boost to the 2022 campaign.

Those injuries forced then first-year Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy to play more freshmen and sophomores than he wanted.

The Panthers finished with a disappointing 3-8 record, which included a WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff loss to Penn Hills.

But with six starters returning on each side of the ball, Getsy and his staff expect a better season this fall.

“We had a lot of young kids that played,” Getsy said. “We have a group that is working extremely hard. They want to get the job done.”

Injuries to guard/defensive tackle Josh Pelusi and H-back/linebacker Garrett Deller early in the season had Getsy and his staff scrambling, which allowed underclassmen to get some experience.

That doesn’t mean Franklin Regional doesn’t have some some to fill.

Senior Roman Sarnic will move from wide receiver to take over the quarterback duties for graduated QB Connor Donnelly. Sarnic caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed 11 of 22 passes for 158 yards as a back-up quarterback.

“Roman has been doing a good job this summer,” Getsy said. “I expect him to do well.”

Getsy also is excited to see how senior Zach Bewszka takes over the running duties. He rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns while backing up his brother Tyler, who rushed for a team-high 270 yards. Junior Gunner Perez is another candidate to carry the ball.

“Zach is explosive,” Getsy said. “I’m excited to see what he can do. Gunner is someone that will help. We’re using him at different positions. We’re trying to spread things around.”

A player to watch this season is junior Ayden Hudock, who had seven catches for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Getsy expects big things for Hudock, who will assume a similar role that Caden Smith — now a walk-on at Pitt — provided. An injury hindered Hudock’s production in 2021.

“We going to change up the offense a little,” Getsy said. “We’re not going to by a traditional spread them anymore.”

The offense will operate behind an experienced offensive line. Junior Owen Sinclair is expected to open at center, with sophomore Andrew Devola at tackle and senior Nick Petrucci at guard.

Getsy said he also wants to see how Max Leven, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound tackle, has progressed in the offseason. Leven is starting to garner interest from NCAA Division I teams.

The defense should be a strength for the Panthers with Sinclair, Sarnic and sophomore Austin Kerns returning as linebackers, Hudock and Bewszka returning in the secondary and Devola and Leven back up front.

“The team mentality will be an asset this season,” Getsy said. “We have a lot of players that will play particular roles.

“We’re looking for a better season. It won’t be easy because we have one of the strongest sections in the WPIAL if not the state. We learned on the fly last year. That won’t happen this season.”

Franklin Regional’s conference (Class 5A Big East) includes returning PIAA and WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford, as well as Gateway, Hempfield, Norwin and Plum. The Panthers’ nonconference opponents include Latrobe, Connellsville, Shaler and North Hills.

Franklin Regional

Coach: Lance Getsy

2021 record: 3-8, 2-3 in Class 5A Big East Conference

All-time record: 298-266-12

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.2 Latrobe, 7

9.9 at Connellsville, 7

9.16 Gateway*, 7

9.24 at Shaler, 1:30

9.30 Plum*, 7

10.7 at Norwin*, 7

10.14 Hempfield*, 7

10.21 at North Hills, 7

10.28 at Penn-Trafford*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Connor Donnelly*

88-158, 902 yards, 9 TDs

Rushing: Tyler Bewszka*

119-370, 3 TDs

Receiving: Caden Smith*

31-360, 4 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

= Lance Getsy was an assistant coach under former coach Greg Botta, who led Franklin Regional to a WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA titles in 2005. Getsy coached two seasons at Charleroi.

= Franklin Regional was known as Franklin Township from 1921 to 1940.

= The 2021 Panthers returned to the WPIAL playoffs after missing out in 2020. Before then, the Panther qualified for the playoffs every year since 2003.

= Franklin Regional’s WPIAL playoff record is 20-20. The Panthers reached the championship games in 1995, losing to Belle Vernon (22-6), and in 2005, defeating Thomas Jefferson (31-14).

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

1, Kyle Dupill, RB/OLB, 5-7/187, So.

2, Cole Brinker, WR/CB, 5-8/143, So.

3, Heath Sliva, WR/FS, 5-10/151, So.

4, Jude Gentile, CB/RB, 5-6/143, So.

5, Gunner Perez, HB/OLB/DB, 5-10/165, Jr.

6, Roman Sarnic, QB/OLB, 6-2/185, Sr.

7, Aiden Peglow, QB/LB, 174, Fr.

8, Chase Lemke, QB/WR/DB, 5-9/150, So.

9, Zach Bewszka, RB/OLB, 5-8/160, Sr.

10, Nolan Cowart, DE/WR, 188, Jr.

11, Logan Mocharko, WR/DB, 5-6/122, So.

12, Logan Donnelly, QB/HB/OLB, 6-1/185, Sr.

14, Jamal A, WR/CB, 5-9/146, Jr.

15, Jacob Virostek, DB/CB, 5-10/156, So.

16, Ayden Hudock, WR/CB/FS, 6-1/184, Jr.

17, Nick Purdue, RB/MLB, 5-8/152, Jr.

18, Austin Kerns, HB/LB, 5-11/182, So.

20, Elijah Bennett, DB/LB/WR, So.

21, Darwin Jones, WR/DB, 5-6/134, So.

22, Joey Bayne, K, 5-8/155, So.

24, Ethan Hoff, WR/DB, 5-10/127, So.

26, Jaymier Austin, WR/DB, 6-1/150, Fr.

27, Mason Mullooly, RB/DB, 5-7/139, Fr.

28, Jake Weir, WR/DB, 6-0/134, So.

32, Matt Moore, WR/DB, 5-8/128, Fr.

35, Sam Siegman, HB/LB, 5-7/151, Fr.

36, Arron Bennett, WR/DB, Fr.

39, Macallister Bresnahan, TE/DE, 6-4/205, So.

40, Gino Piraino, WR/DB, 5-9/145, Sr.

42, Dominic Reinhardt, TE/MLB, 5-10/172, So.

44, Brent Hickey, RB/DE, 5-9/170, So.

45, Anthony Petrucci, HB/LB, 5-6/130, Fr.

46, Shane Eiben, WR/LB, 5-10/163, So.

48, Nate Chiarizio, TE/DT, 6-3/240, Sr.

49, Jaylen Graham, WR/DB, 5-7/127, Fr.

51, Connor Grant, OL/LB, 5-6/155, Fr.

52, John Ciecierski, C/G/DT, 5-11/267, Jr.

53, Tyler Vollero, OL/DL, 5-7/180, Jr.

54, Andrew Devola, OT/DT, 6-2/241, So.

55, Eric Hutsko, OL/DT, 5-10/215, Sr.

56, Michael Panchura, OL/DL, 5-11/222, Fr.

57, Owen Sinclair, MLB/OL, 6-1/235, Jr.

58, Emmanuel Pepala, OL/DL, 5-7/250, So.

61, Matthew Pampalone, OL/DL, 6-0/239, Jr.

62, Max Leven, OL/DL, 6-9/265, Sr.

63, Alex Payne, OL/DL, 5-11/172, Fr.

64, Andrew Golda, G/DT, 5-10/202, Sr.

67, Joey Eveges, OL/DL, 6-2/260, Jr.

68, Nick Josefoski, OL/DL, 6-1/212, Fr.

71, Ronald Schall, OL/DE, 6-1/184, Fr.

72, Tyler Ley, OL/DL, 5-7/167, Fr.

75, Troy Slezak, DT/G, 5-11/221, Fr.

76, Nicholas Petrucci, OL/DL, 6-4/261, Sr.

81, David Soisson, WR/CB, 6-2/162, Sr.

83, Damon Sickles, WR/DB, 131, Fr.

86, Jack Silvis, WR/DB, 5-11/154, So.

88, Austin McClure, WR/DB, 5-9/119, Fr.

99, Lochlan Bresnahan, WR/DB, 5-11/136, Fr.

Brayden Bichsel, OL/DL, 171, Fr.

Damian Priest, OL/DL, 183, Fr.

Logan Priest, OL/DL, 196, Fr.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .