Franklin Regional notebook: Basketball set for Shootout at Seton Hill

By:

Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith puts the ball behind his back as he leads the fast break around Penn-Trafford’s Nick Crum in December during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament.

The Franklin Regional girls and boys basketball teams will take a break from their section schedules to play in the Shootout at Seton Hill set for Sunday at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

The girls will play the first of five games at the McKenna Center, at 1 p.m. against Greensburg Central Catholic.

The boys will follow with a matchup against Homer Center at 2:30.

The Panthers girls (5-7, 1-4) had lost three of four heading into a Section 4-5A game at neighboring Gateway. They lost to GCC, 45-35, at the Penn-Trafford tournament.

The boys (3-9, 2-3) picked up their second Section 3-5A win when they topped McKeesport, 38-25.

The other games at the Shootout are Indiana vs. Southmoreland (girls) at 4; Latrobe vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (boys) at 6; and Geibel vs. Jeannette (boys) at 7:30.

Todero places

Robert Morris freshman Rayna Todero (Franklin Regional) placed eighth in the triple jump at the Penn State Nittany Lion Challenge as the Colonials competed early in the indoor season. Her placing jump was 36 feet, 7 inches.

County events scheduled

Two Westmoreland County Coaches Association events are on tap and Franklin Regional is expected to compete.

The county bowling championships were scheduled for Jan. 24 at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe.

On Friday, the two-day WCCA girls and boys swimming and diving championships will get underway at Derry High School.

Panthers on top

The high-powered Franklin Regional hockey team was leading PIHL Class 2A in goals, with 93, through 13 games.

The Panthers (12-1), the class’ runner-up last season, also had five of the top point-scorers in double-A.

They were Chase Williams (12 goals, 23 assists, 35 points), Zach Abdallah (11-14-25), Zach Zeto (13-7-20), Luke Beatty (7-12-19) and Luke Lavrich (8-11-19).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional