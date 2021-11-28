Franklin Regional notebook: Leopold earns All-OAC honors at John Carroll

Sunday, November 28, 2021

JCU sports information Franklin Regional graduate Nate Leopold was named All-Ohio Athletic Conference First Team for the 2021 season.

Nate Leopold has been a mainstay on the John Carroll football team since he arrived on campus several years ago, a standout prospect out of Franklin Regional with the potential to lead a defensive unit.

His calming presence in the secondary allowed the Blue Streaks to contain opposing passing attacks.

Leopold was recognized for his efforts as the senior was named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference First Team.

Leopold had 47 tackles this season from his safety spot, with three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Summers advances

Villanova grad student tight end Todd Summers, a Franklin Regional alum, had two catches for 38 yards as the sixth-ranked Wildcats (9-2, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) topped Delaware, 21-13, to win the Battle of the Blue Trophy and, more importantly, the CAA regular season title.

The title is the first for Villanova since 2012. They earned an automatic bid to the Division I FCS Tournament.

The Wildcats are the No. 5 seed and have a first-round bye in the 24-team playoff tournament.

Summers, also a key blocker, has 21 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Dump and Chase

Franklin Regional senior hockey player Chase Williams was named the PIHL Class 2A Player of the Month for October.

Williams, a forward, led the returning Penguins Cup runner-up Panthers (5-0) to three wins last month. For the season, he leads the team with 12 points — four goals and eight assists.

Williams was recognized during the Sabres-Penguins game Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Big 5/6 selections

A number of local players were selected to the Big 5/6 Conference’s all-conference football teams in Class 5A.

Franklin Regional senior wide receiver Caden Smith, along with teammate Maddox Morrison, a senior defensive back, made the first team.

Local second-teamers from Franklin Regional were freshman tackle Andrew Devola, sophomore athlete Ayden Hudock, junior defensive tackle Andrew Nesler, sophomore Owen Sinclair, and junior Roman Sarnic.

Recruiting

Franklin Regional senior Zach Abdallah will continue his golf career at Gannon. He also plays hockey for the Panthers and has had postseason success in both sports, winning a WPIAL title in golf and a PIHL runner-up in hockey.

