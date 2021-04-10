Franklin Regional notebook: Panthers hockey reaches PIHL semifinals

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Dan Rafferty works the puck behind the Hempfield goal during a PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Belmont Complex. Franklin Regional won, 4-3, in overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional players celebrate Zachary Zeto’s goal during their PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal against Hempfield on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Belmont Complex. Franklin Regional won, 4-3, in overtime. Previous Next

The seventh-seeded Franklin Regional hockey team advanced to the PIHL Class AA semifinals with a thrilling upset in the quarterfinals.

Dan Rafferty found the net halfway into overtime as the Panthers took down No. 4 Hempfield, 4-3, on April 5, at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning.

Zach Zeto, Jeff Anderchak and Brett Bowser also scored for Franklin Regional (12-6-1), while Gunner Fulton stopped 14 of 17 shots in net.

The Panthers, who have won two Penguin Cup titles, were set to meet Montour in the semifinals Tuesday at Alpha Ice with the winner advancing to the title game April 20 at Robert Morris.

With a 6-2 victory over Mars on March 29, Franklin Regional locked up a playoff berth after a year away from the postseason. The team finished second in the Southeast Division behind Hempfield. Luke Beatty had a hat trick for the Panthers in the clinching victory.

Net gains

Four Westmoreland boys teams are ranked in the latest Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association polls.

Penn-Trafford is No. 4 in Class AAA, with Hempfield, Norwin and Latrobe checking in at 6, 7 and 8.

In Class AA, Derry is ranked seventh.

Recruiting

Franklin Regional senior basketball player Kadyn Hannah, who had a breakout season for the Panthers, will continue his playing career at La Roche.

Hannah, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds a game, while shooting 57% from the field.

• Abby Krieger, a senior at Franklin Regional, will play tennis at Grove City.

On campus

Westmoreland County Community College sophomore Tommy Kegerreis, a Franklin Regional grad, set a school record by going 6 for 6 in a 19-8 win over Kent State Tuscarawas in the second game of a Wolfpack sweep.

Kegerreis had four singles, a double and a three-run home run. In the two games, he finished 8 for 10 with two doubles and five RBIs.

• Former high school teammates played key roles for the Washington & Jefferson linebacking corps in a 22-6 victory over Geneva. Freshman Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) and sophomore Adam Rudzinski (Franklin Regional) combined for 12 tackles in the victory as W&J improved to 2-0. Johns had seven stops.

• W&J senior golfer Ben Peticca (Franklin Regional) posted a team-best score of 6-over-par 78 and tied for fourth place at the Westminster Spring Invitational. The Presidents finished third overall.

Ferrell wins state title

Franklin Regional’s Kayden Ferrell captured the Pennsylvania Junior Olympic state title at 120 pounds March 30 in the 9-10 age group.

He defeated Eli Phillips of West Shore, 2-1.

Franklin Regional’s John Montgomery (95 pounds) placed third with a 4-2 win against Crue Carter of Selinsgrove.

In the 11-12 age group, Franklin Regional’s Titus Colangelo placed third at 70 pounds, and Michael Ruane placed sixth at 95.

Staff writer Paul Schofield contributed.

