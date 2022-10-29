Franklin Regional notebook: Soccer teams split playoff openers

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Anthony Orlandini battles Franklin Regional’s Sam Dawson for possession during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Oct. 22.

Soccer season continued for one Franklin Regional soccer team, while another saw its season end abruptly.

The girls team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over South Fayette. Abby Paterline scored for the Panthers (11-5-2) with about 15 minutes to play on a penalty kick.

The win earned them a matchup with top-seeded Mars (15-0), the three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA champion.

The boys team, meantime, was upset in the first round of the WPIAL 3A tournament, 2-1, by No. 13 seed Montour.

Fabrizio Costa had the Panthers’ only goal as they finished 14-5. It was the first time they lost in the first round since 2016.

“Our wing play was lacking,” Franklin Regional boys coach Lukas Petersen said. “We chose a bad game to play a bad game. The big takeaway is that we didn’t play well, and that falls on my shoulders. I didn’t have us prepared.”

Finest 15

Several members of the Franklin Regional boys soccer team made the All-Section 4-3A “Finest 15” team.

Senior defender Jake Kimmich, senior forward Colton Hudson and senior midfielder Jake Zimmerman made the list.

Senior midfielder Sam Dawson, meantime, was an honorable mention selection.

All-section girls

Four Franklin Regional girls soccer players were named to the All-Section 3-3A team. They are Aris Lamanna, Riley Phillips, Sierra Todero and Abby Paterline.

Volleyball wins

Franklin Regional secured a WPIAL girls volleyball playoff berth with a senior night win over Kiski Area, the alma mater of head coach Rachel (Frye) Carter.

Ella Evans had 16 kills, and Lily Alisecky and Reilyn Ruane added seven apiece to power Franklin Regional to the 3-0 sweep.

Franklin Regional went 8-8 overall and 6-6 in section in the regular season.

The Panthers then won their Class 3A preliminary round playoff game, 3-0, over Blackhawk.

Evans had nine kills, Toryn Fulton added eight kills, Lexa Yankauskas had six kills and four aces, and Sophie Reitz had six kills.

On the ice

After an 0-2 start, the Franklin Regional hockey team picked up its first win of the season, 5-2, oveer Meadville at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.

Matty Knizner had two goals, while Brett Bowser, Max Williams and Shawn Sinclair added one apiece.

Luke Lavrich contributed two assists, and Nolan Shilling made 18 saves in goal for the Panthers (1-3).

College scene

Updates on Franklin Regional athletes playing in college.

Women’s volleyball

DePaul: Sophomore Aly Kindelberger had 130 kills and a 24% hitting percentage through 19 matches this season. She had a pair of 12-kill games against Southern Methodist and Northern Kentucky (15.5 points). She had a season-high eight blocks against Virginia tech.

Men’s soccer

Penn State Behrend: Sophomore midfielder Blake Cooper has appeared in all 16 games and leads the team with eight goals and 19 points. Senior defender Justn LeDonne has made 16 starts and has one goal for the Lions.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

