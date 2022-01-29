Franklin Regional notebook: TJ halts hockey team’s streak

By:

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Luke Lavrich skates with the puck during a game against West Allegheny last season.

Franklin Regional had its four-game winning streak snapped Jan. 25 with a 5-1 loss to West Division leader Thomas Jefferson.

The Panthers (12-2-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Luke Lavrich, but Thomas Jefferson responded with the next five tallies.

Nick Stock had a hat trick for the Jaguars (12-1-1).

Chase Williams and Zach Abdallah had assists on the Lavrich goal.

The Panthers return to action Feb. 7 at Butler. They face Hempfield on Feb. 14 and Latrobe on Feb. 21 before concluding the season at Shaler on Feb. 24.

They are a point behind Armstrong (25) in the East Division.

During the Panthers’ four-game winning streak, they defeated Armstrong (7-4), Mars (10-5), Meadville (7-2) and Indiana (11-2).

Panthers place second

Franklin Regional, champions of sub-section 1B in Class 3A, lost to Kiski Area, 40-29, in the Section 1 wrestling finals.

The Panthers defeated Armstrong, 43-24, in the semifinals.

The second-place finish earned the Panthers a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. They were scheduled to face Norwin on Feb. 2.

In their win against Armstrong, the Panthers got pins from Juliano Marion (189), Christo Marion (285), Ty Kapusta (106), Nate Stone (138), Finn Solomon (145) and Gavyn Beck (160).

Franklin Regional (6-1) won five of 13 matches against Kiski Area. Kapusta and Beck recorded falls, Solomon and Juliano Marion received forfeits, and Stone won by technical fall.

Little Panthers win county title

Franklin Regional had 14 placewinners including one champion and captured the 2022 Westmoreland County Junior High wrestling tournament with 188 points.

Kiski Area finished second with 184 points. The Cavaliers had 10 placewinners and three champions while Penn-Trafford was third with 175 points and nine placewinners including three champions.

Burrell, Derry and Mt. Pleasant each had two champions, while Latrobe had one champ.

Franklin Regional’s champion was Cohen Buccicone at 115 pounds. He defeated Burrell’s Jacob Stewart, 3-2.

Penn-Trafford’s Luke DeSantis (101) defeated Franklin Regional’s Michael Ruane, 7-2.

Burrell’s Cam Baker (94) pinned Franklin Regional’s Chase Smith.

Derry’s Mason Horwat (130) pinned Franklin Regional’s Jude Gentile.

Hempfield’s winner was Nico Kapusta (80), who defeated Titus Colangelo of Franklin Regional, 4-0.

The other Franklin Regional placewinners included Ethan Cartwright (third, 108), Henry Patts (third, 170), Salavatore Colangelo (third, 80), Evan McManis (fourth, 138), Troy Slezak (fourth, 210), Ben Hartman (fifth, 170), Joe Deuel (fifth, 250), Salvatore Nassif (fifth, 87) and Lorenzo Azzolina (sixth, 87).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional