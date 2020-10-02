Franklin Regional overpowers Connellsville with fast start

By:

Friday, October 2, 2020 | 10:32 PM

Jason Black | Daily Courier Franklin Regional’s Mario Sarnic tries to get away from Connellsville’s Gabriel McCrum on Friday. Jason Black | Daily Courier Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith catches a touchdown pass against Connellsville on Oct. 2, 2020, at Franklin Regional. Previous Next

Seeking to build on momentum gained in its last two games, Franklin Regional scored on all four of its first-half possessions and never looked back in a 42-21 win over visiting Connellsville in a Class 5A Big East game Friday night.

“Connellsville’s offense is very good, and we knew we had to start fast and we were able to do that,” Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta said. “We put together some long drives, and we executed well.”

For the Falcons (0-4, 0-2), a disturbing trend continued on defense, as Connellsville couldn’t get off the field in key situations, at least in the first half. The result was a couple of long drives that resulted in points for the Panthers.

“We just needed to get a couple stops,” Connellsville coach Marko Thomas said. “Even one stop, and if we get the field goal at the end of the first half, maybe it’s a different story.”

After stopping the Falcons on their opening possession, the Panthers (3-1, 1-1) went on a long drive that ended when Caden Smith hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Brncic halfway through the first quarter.

The Falcons looked to respond, but a quick series on offense was made worse by a botched punt attempt. The Panthers took over at the Connellsville 12-yard line, and Brandon Zanotto extended the Franklin Regional lead when he bulled in for a 4-yard touchdown.

Down by 14, the Falcons got back in the game when Ky’ron Craggette scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.

But Connellsville couldn’t stop the Franklin Regional offense. On the Panthers’ next drive, Zanotto raced around the left side and scored on a 32-yard run for his second TD. Then Smith scored his second of the game when he pulled down a 17-yard scoring pass from Brncic. Smith, who kicked three extra points earlier, had his fourth attempt blocked, but the Panthers were in control 27-7.

Connellsville pieced together a late drive and was in position to kick a field goal before the half expired. However, the Falcons’ 20-point deficit remained when Smith blocked a 29-yard attempt from Gage Gillott.

The Panthers stopped Connellsville on a fourth-and-short to start the second half, then converted the turnover into more points, as Brncic found Jeffrey Downs on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Brncic then scored on a 2-point run to give the home team a 35-7 advantage early in the third quarter.

Each team turned the ball over on its next possession. Jerraine Turner picked off a Gillott pass to give the Panthers the ball deep in their own territory. But Gillott made amends by picking off Brncic to get the ball back for the Falcons.

Connellsville then drove and scored on Craggette’s 2-yard run that pulled the Falcons within 35-14.

After a fairly even third quarter, the Panthers extended their lead when Brncic called his own number and darted in for a 12-yard score as Franklin Regional went up 42-14.

The teams then swapped turnovers again, as Smith came up with an interception for Franklin Regional before Craggette stripped the ball for a fumble recovery.

The Falcons converted the turnover into a score as Gillott found Gabriel McCrum on a 15-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to make it 42-21.

For the Falcons, the turnovers created on defense are a step in the right direction.

“I was happy with the kids because they didn’t give up,” Thomas said. “We did a lot of things better this week. We just have to get over the hump. There are still little things, but we are getting better.”

The Panthers will look to continue their winning streak next week at Woodland Hills.

“Woodland Hills is a very good team,” Botta said, explaining that after several games in which his team has coupled a strong half with a not-so-strong half, the Panthers have to be ready to play for four quarters.

Tags: Connellsville, Franklin Regional