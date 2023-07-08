TribLIVE Logo
Franklin Regional soccer standouts honored with scholarships

By:
Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 8:01 AM

A pair of recent graduates who will have the same major in college left a lasting mark on the Franklin Regional soccer programs.

They were recognized with a note of thanks.

Jake Kimmich and Mauriana Dorsch were the recipients of this year’s $500 scholarships given annually to graduating senior soccer players at the school.

Both will receive $500 to put toward college tuition, through the Franklin Regional Boosters and the Murrysville Area Soccer Association.

Dorsch and Kimmich are business management majors.

A winger and fullback, Dorsch helped the Panthers post 11 shutouts last season and was a key part of a defensive unit that allowed 11 goals in 18 games as the Panthers (11-6-2) reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.

She will continue playing at Tiffin.

Kimmich, who is headed to Grove City, also knew a little something about strong defensive play. The defender helped the Panthers (14-5) collect eight shutouts.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by both the boys soccer program as well as the youth program in Murrysville where I started from a young age,” Kimmich said. “I’m very happy that my time at Franklin Regional ended like this.”

Kimmich was an All-WPIAL pick last year.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

