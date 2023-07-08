Franklin Regional soccer standouts honored with scholarships
By:
Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 8:01 AM
A pair of recent graduates who will have the same major in college left a lasting mark on the Franklin Regional soccer programs.
They were recognized with a note of thanks.
Jake Kimmich and Mauriana Dorsch were the recipients of this year’s $500 scholarships given annually to graduating senior soccer players at the school.
Both will receive $500 to put toward college tuition, through the Franklin Regional Boosters and the Murrysville Area Soccer Association.
Dorsch and Kimmich are business management majors.
A winger and fullback, Dorsch helped the Panthers post 11 shutouts last season and was a key part of a defensive unit that allowed 11 goals in 18 games as the Panthers (11-6-2) reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
She will continue playing at Tiffin.
Kimmich, who is headed to Grove City, also knew a little something about strong defensive play. The defender helped the Panthers (14-5) collect eight shutouts.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by both the boys soccer program as well as the youth program in Murrysville where I started from a young age,” Kimmich said. “I’m very happy that my time at Franklin Regional ended like this.”
Kimmich was an All-WPIAL pick last year.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional
More High School Soccer Boys• Former pro player in Florida takes over Leechburg boys soccer program
• Ryan Kanner set to lead Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer team
• After building Leechburg boys soccer program, coach moves on to Freeport
• Gateway grad Mike Rugh to lead Gators boys soccer team
• Unconventional coaching career leads former Fox Chapel soccer standout to hall of fame