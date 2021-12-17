Franklin Regional soccer star DiFalco commits to Duquesne
By:
Friday, December 17, 2021 | 4:02 PM
The long-awaited college decision of one of the WPIAL’s best soccer players finally came to light Friday.
Franklin Regional announced senior forward Anthony DiFalco signed with Duquesne.
DiFalco, a three-time All-American, all-region and all-state player who scored 118 goals as a four-year starter for the Panthers, also had interest from Pitt and Robert Morris, among others.
But the Trib HSSN and Trib Westmoreland player of the year went with the school he liked best and will play in the Atlantic 10 Conference, close to home so family and friends can continue to follow his career up close.
He signed a letter of intent Friday.
Blessed to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Duquesne University. I’d like to take the chance to thank my family and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today, couldn’t have done it without you all.❤️ @DuqMSoccer pic.twitter.com/dNK3oBDttk
— Anthony DiFalco (@adifalco24) December 17, 2021
New Story: Anthony DiFalco Signs with Duquesne University https://t.co/JyRp8Ct2FL
— FR Panther Sports (@FRPantherSports) December 17, 2021
He won two WPIAL Class 3A titles, as a freshman and sophomore, was a runner-up as a junior, and made the PIAA semifinals twice.
DiFalco had 33 goals and 17 assists this past season as the Panthers reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA play-in game.
The only player from Pennsylvania chosen, he played in the High School All-American Game last week in Tennessee.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
