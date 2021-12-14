Franklin Regional stops Penn-Trafford in OT nail-biter, giving coach his 1st win

Monday, December 13, 2021 | 10:11 PM

Jesse Reed’s first win at Franklin Regional may have aged the young coach some, but he will take it.

“I’m 28 going on 48 after that one,” Reed said.

The Panthers rallied from a slow start to edge past visiting Penn-Trafford, 53-47, in overtime Monday night in a see-saw first-round game in the 18th Mike Rettger Boys Basketball Tournament.

Sophomore Cam Rowell scored a game-high 17 points and senior Caden Smith and sophomore Fin Hutchison added 12 each — Hutchison had nine in the fourth and overtime — as the Panthers moved to 1-2.

The Panthers outscored the Warriors, 9-2, in overtime.

Senior Noah Wright had 12 and junior Giovani Merola 11 for the Warriors (1-2), who have back-to-back overtime losses after falling to North Allegheny, 56-54, over the weekend at Hempfield.

“We got some stops, and that was a big key for us,” Reed said. “That got us going. They have a lot of guys who can shoot it.”

In overtime, Wright made 2 of 3 free throws to put the Warriors up 47-45. But Hutchison knocked down an off-balance 3 to put the Panthers up 48-47. They stayed ahead from there.

All of Hutchison’s points came on four 3-pointers.

“We’re confident in his shot-making abilities,” Reed said. “We want him to shoot the ball.”

Rowell made two free throws, junior Max Leven one and Jake Kimmich two more to make it 53-47.

“(Franklin Regional) made some big plays when they had to,” said Penn-Trafford coach Doug Kelly, a former Franklin Regional coach. “They dominated the glass. We needed to do a better job against their zone.”

The lead changed sides six times in the fourth before Merola made consecutive layups, one with six seconds left, to tie it 45-45 and send it to overtime. He later fouled out.

Franklin Regional went ahead 44-38 with 1:03 to play in regulation after a 3-pointer by Hutchison and two free throws by Kimmich, but sophomore Jason Sabol hit an open 3 from the wing and Merola scored on a backdoor cut.

The Warriors made nine 3s, only had five two-point field goals and went 6 of 9 from the foul line.

Franklin Regional made 15 of 23 free throws, 5 of 8 in overtime when neither team made a two-pointer.

Franklin Regional overcame a slow start by erupting for an 18-0 run in the second quarter, keyed by sophomore Cam Rowell, who scored nine straight, including a dunk and a 3-pointer.

Franklin Regional led 19-9 after managing just five points in the first eight minutes.

Smith also started to find his rhythm, scoring seven in the second quarter for Franklin Regional, which led 21-19 at halftime.

Penn-Trafford’s offense was limited to four 3-pointers in the third, but that was enough for the Warriors to pull even with the Panthers at 31-31.

Senior Nick Crum hit a pair of 3s to key the comeback. Sophomore Ian Temple’s 3 from the wing gave the Warriors a brief lead at 31-29.

Crum and Sabol had eight points apiece.

A few recently crowned state champion football players joined the Penn-Trafford student section, including senior star Cade Yacamelli.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

