Franklin Regional swim teams eye section championships

By:

Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 10:25 AM

Becky Rothrauff | For the Tribune-Review The 2019-20 Franklin Regional swim team. Previous Next

The Franklin Regional boys and girls swimming teams expect to be in the hunt for Section 3-AAA titles.

“I have high expectations for both teams,” Panthers coach Vic Santoro said. “The guys are returning many strong swimmers, and the girls have a lot of good young (ones).”

The boys lost two top performers in Patrick Cavanaugh and Mason Fishell.

Cavanaugh placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, sixth in the 200 individual medley and anchored the 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams that came in sixth and seventh in the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet last season. He is a freshman on the Case Western Reserve men’s team.

Fishell, a Kenyon freshman diver, finished fifth in 1-meter diving and swam in the 200 freestyle relay.

Sophomore Owen Holm returns from the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, and senior Drew Harris from the 400 freestyle relay team.

Harris said the program’s history inspires him.

“(You) look at the record book and want to be there,” he said.

Senior Eli Holm (Owen’s brother) said the Panthers look strong.

“We gained some good freshmen,” he said.

The Panthers placed seventh in the WPIAL team race last season.

On the girls side, the Panthers lost three key competitors.

Abbie Ramey, a Cleveland State freshman, came in seventh in the 200 individual medley and anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that finished fourth and seventh.

Baylee Horvath, a Westminster freshman, and Laura DiNunzio swam in the two relays.

Sophomore Annika Albright returns from both.

Junior Ava Spinola said the Panthers have good freshman and sophomore classes.

“I’m excited for the season,” she said.

The Panthers placed 11th in the WPIAL last season.

Both squads were scheduled to open the season Dec. 9 at Norwin. Their section openers are Jan. 2 at home against Shaler.

Tags: Franklin Regional