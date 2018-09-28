Franklin Regional swimmer Ramey commits to Cleveland State

By: Karen Kadilak

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM

Frankllin Regional senior Abbie Ramey committed to swim at Cleveland State. Previous Next

Normally indecisive, Franklin Regional senior Abbie Ramey made up her mind quickly about where she wants to continue her swimming career.

Ramey, 17, made a verbal commitment to the Cleveland State women’s team during an official visit recently. She plans to join the NCAA Division I program for the 2019-20 season.

“I loved the city (and) the campus is beautiful,” she said.

Ramey chose the Vikings over Youngstown State, both members of the Horizon League.

Ramey, a WPIAL Class AAA finalist in the girls 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke last season, will join a squad that placed third of eight in the league championship meet.

Ramey said five generations of her family have ties to Cleveland State, a public university that grew out of a private school in the 1960s. Her grandmother lives 15 minutes from the campus, which is downtown.

Ramey, who plans to study business management, is the second Franklin Regional swimmer in recent years to commit to the Vikings.

Tyler Stevenson is a junior on the men’s team.

Franklin Regional coach Vic Santoro believes that will make it easier for both of them.

“They’re in a strange city,” he said. “(It will be) nice having a familiar face.”

Ramey said Penn Hills graduate and women’s swimming freshman Stephanie Sipple was her host during her visit.

Santoro said with the decision behind her, Ramey can focus on having fun and being a leader for the Panthers. Ramey, a captain, helped the Panthers to sixth place at the WPIAL championship last season.

Ramey, who trains with the USA Swimming club at Pitt, said it will be a cherry on top if she makes a national cut.

Ramey also is productive outside of the pool.

She plans to travel to the Bronx, N.Y. in Oct. to deliver more than 400 prom gowns that were donated to her for disabled people through an initiative at her mother’s workplace.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

