Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships

Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted The Franklin Regional Youth Football flag team won a Big East championship this season. Submitted Submitted photos The Franklin Regional Youth Football 8U Cubs won a Big East championship this season. Previous Next

Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season.

The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek.

The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by McKeesport, 14-12.

In the flag game, Franklin Regional trailed 6-0 before Jaxon Taylor scored in the second half to tie it.

Micky McGuire thwarted Penn-Trafford’s chance to go ahead with a sack and the game went to overtime.

Taylor scored his second touchdown on the first OT possession, and then he ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-6.

McGuire came up with another sack to force a third-and-long, and Jude Medure sealed the win with an interception to cap an undefeated season.

The flag team, which also won the Kickoff Classic earlier in the season, only surrendered two touchdowns in 13 games.

Cam Randolph scored on a 72-yard run to open the scoring for the Cubs before McKeesport tied it 6-6 on a kickoff return score.

Drew Bey set up Franklin Regional inside the 5 with a nice gain, and Shea Hurlery scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Antaeus Coleman-Huerta then added the two-point run to give the Cubs a 14-6 lead.

McKeesport took the ensuing kickoff back again for another TD, but the Cubs stuffed the conversion try to preserve a 14-12 advantage and their first championship since joining the Big East.

They started the season 0-3 but won nine in a row and registered six shutouts.

