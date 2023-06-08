Franklin Regional wrestling alum Finn Solomon transfers to Pitt from NC State

By:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 8:08 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon celebrates winning in the 145-pound final during 2022 WPIAL Class 3A wrestling championships.

When Finn Solomon was at Franklin Regional, he never considered wrestling for Pitt.

But after spending one season at North Carolina State, where he competed in open tournaments and posted an 18-3 record, Solomon decided to put his name in the transfer portal.

The first school of many to contact him was Pitt.

After going through the recruiting process, Solomon decided that Pitt was it.

The 2022 Franklin Regional graduate who posted a 142-20 record in high school and was a PIAA Class 3A finalist three times and champion in 2021, liked what he heard from the Pitt coaching staff.

“It’s close to home, and they have a lot of great WPIAL wrestlers on the roster.” Solomon said. “They have a great staff, and I like the direction the program is headed. I believe Pitt is the place that will help me become a national champion.”

Solomon said he’ll be fighting for a spot in the lineup at 149 pounds.

“I have a lot of friends on the team,” Solomon said. “I learned a lot my first season at North Carolina State. The biggest is any guy is going to be tough. There is a lot of hand fighting.”

Solomon said he felt Pitt was a better fit for him than North Carolina State.

“Pitt has a young and talented squad,” Solomon said. “I’m excited to help build the program and better myself.”

Solomon signed two weeks ago and is officially on the Pitt roster.

Pitt has 15 other wrestlers from the WPIAL on the roster. That includes five from Westmoreland County – Franklin Regional’s Colton Camacho, Derry’s Ty Cymmerman, Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer, Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher and Hempfield’s Briar Priest.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional