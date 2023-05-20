Franklin Regional’s Abigail Paterline, Monroe Law continue banner track seasons

Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 11:01 AM

The future is certainly bright for sophomore Abigail Paterline and freshman Monroe Law.

The present is pretty special too, as the pair proved May 17 at the WPIAL Class 3A track and field championships at Slippery Rock University.

The Franklin Regional underclassmen have shined on the track this spring and are headed to Shippensburg University to compete at the PIAA championship meet Friday and Saturday.

Law finished second to Upper St. Clair senior Dane Prunzik in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the WPIAL championship meet.

The 200-meter final turned out to be a photo finish. Prunzik crossed the line in 24.53 seconds, and Law finished in 24.54. Law ran an 11.91 in the 100 finals, just behind Prunzik’s 11.70. Law did edge Prunzik in the 200 semifinals.

Both of Law’s times set personal and school records.

“It feels good, but I’m hurting,” Law said. “It feels good. I wanted to break 26 seconds all season. I’m going to try to get Dani the next time.

“I’m looking forward to next week. I just have to continue to work on my speed.”

In the 200 final, Law was determined to stay with Prunzik and said she wasn’t about to let her pull away.

“I gave it my all,” said Law, who has some famous relatives. Her cousin is Ken Griffey Jr. and her uncle is former Steelers running back Chuck Sanders.

Paterline also set a personal and school record at the WPIAL meet, finishing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.46.

She also was pleased with her race in the 300 hurdles. She entered the event seeded 21st and ended up 16th after running a 49.05.

Joining Law and Paterline at the PIAA meet will be Panthers junior Gunnar Perez in the high jump and senior Sierra Todero in the triple jump.

Todero finished fifth in the triple jump, but her leap of 36 feet, 6 inches met the PIAA qualifying standards to earn a trip to the state meet.

Perez tied for fourth in the high jump with two other jumpers by clearing 6-1. The top four finishers earn automatic berths to the state meet. But because the WPIAL officials were unable to get a clear fourth-place finisher, all three earned berths to Shippensburg.

Franklin Regional sophomore Jack Silvis finished sixth in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet. However, Silvis needed to clear 14-3, the state qualifying standard, to qualify for the state meet.

Alexandria Hartman finished seventh in the 100 hurdles by running a 15.96, but she did not meet the state qualifying time to advance.

