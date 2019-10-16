Franklin Regional’s Aly Kindelberger makes Division I commitment for volleyball

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 3:48 PM

Franklin Regional’s Aly Kindelberger

A versatile, 6-foot-1 hitter who can deliver from all three positions on the court, Franklin Regional junior Aly Kindelberger has all the tools and instincts to be a Division I volleyball player.

She now has a scholarship, too.

Kindelberger has committed to play at DePaul.

She also had an offer from Connecticut.

Kindelberger, who has led upstart Franklin Regional in what has been a season of firsts, has a team-best 336 kills for the section-champion Panthers, who are preparing to begin the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs next week.

Kindelberger also has a dominant .351 hitting percentage and her statline also includes 29 block assists, 26 set assists, and 23 digs.

