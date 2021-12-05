Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco again named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year
By:
Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 8:16 PM
Special talents such as Anthony DiFalco don’t come along often.
So when the four-year prep career of a player of his caliber comes to a close, the accomplishments, the full body of work, tend to be that much more impressive.
Consider what DiFalco did at Franklin Regional:
• He was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Region and three-time all-state player.
• He scored a school-record 118 goals.
• He won two WPIAL Class 3A titles, added a runner-up finish and made the PIAA semifinals twice.
After guiding the Panthers to the WPIAL semifinals again this season, DiFalco is the Trib Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Belle Vernon senior Daniel Sassak and Norwin senior Caleb Yuricha also were considered.
DiFalco, who remains undecided on a college, netted 33 goals and distributed 27 assists for the Panthers (17-5), who adjusted to a new coach and system but hardly missed a beat.
“It turned out to be a pretty good season,” DiFalco said. “I thought the boys really put in a lot of work to make a run this year. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted, but I’m just glad we made it deep in the WPIAL playoffs and got the chance to play in states.”
DiFalco was the only WPIAL player selected for the High School All-American Game later this month.
“Anthony loves the game,” Panthers coach Thomas Louisy said. “He attends every practice, is very competitive and is a very intelligent player. His intelligence in the game separates him from most players.
“Then you add that to his technical ability, his physique and his vision, and you have a special player. I hope he can go on to achieve his goals at the next level in college.”
DiFalco said he had a few close-to-home offers from colleges but was open to playing outside of Pennsylvania.
He looks back fondly on his high school career.
“I don’t think I would change anything,” he said.
First Team
Carlo Denis
Jr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic
All-WPIAL selection scored 29 goals and handed out nine assists for WPIAL Class A runner-up.
Mason Fabean
Sr., MF, Greensburg Central Catholic
Had 27 goals and 14 assists for Centurions, who returned to PIAA playoffs, and made All-WPIAL list.
Colton Hudson
Jr., MF, Franklin Regional
An All-WPIAL pick who had 18 goals and 17 assists and helped lead the Panthers to the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA 3A quarters.
Jake Kimmich
Jr., MF, Franklin Regional
All-WPIAL player who played a versatile role for Panthers at center back.
Joe Obeldobel
Jr., MF, Yough
Led Yough back to WPIAL playoffs as he scored 26 goals while garnering All-WPIAL honors for the Cougars.
Kyler Miller
Jr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic
A third offensive threat for the WPIAL Class A runners-up, he scored 18 goals and added 16 assists.
Daniel Sassak
Sr., F/MF, Belle Vernon
All-WPIAL pick broke Belle Vernon records for career goals (99) and points (232), finishing with 29 goals and 13 assists this season.
Nathan Schlessinger
Sr., MF, Penn-Trafford
An all-section player and Franklin & Marshall commit, he had eight goals and 13 assists for Penn-Trafford while also kicking for the WPIAL champion football team.
Jordan Taylor
So., F, Jeannette
One of four sophomores to make All-WPIAL, scored school-record 45 goals to lead Jayhawks to first WPIAL playoff appearance.
Caleb Yuricha
Sr., MF/F, Norwin
All-WPIAL and all-state performer, he led Norwin with 28 goals as Knights lost only two games all season.
Riley Zimmerman
Sr., MF, Norwin
All-WPIAL selection helped lead a high-powered offense as Knights reached WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
Second Team
Joey Bayne
Fr., MF, Franklin Regional
Owen Christopher
So., D, Norwin
Ryan Dimitroff
Sr., D, Norwin
Austin Emery
So., MF, Jeannette
Tyler Kovatch
Sr., MF, Belle Vernon
Nico Lorenzi
Sr., MF, Latrobe
Brady Paliscak
Jr., MF, Penn-Trafford
Ryan Reitler
Sr., MF, Greensburg Central Catholic
Luke Rivardo
So., MF, Mt. Pleasant
Aryan Selokar
So., GK, Franklin Regional
Jackson Vacanti
Fr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic
Andy Yanez
Sr., GK, Norwin
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
