Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco earns 3rd All-America honor; 10 from WPIAL make all-region

Monday, November 29, 2021 | 3:44 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco heads the ball toward net while competing against Trinity on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Franklin Regional High School.

Franklin Regional senior Anthony DiFalco was hoping to cap his brilliant high school soccer career with another WPIAL championship and a PIAA title.

While he fell short of his expectations, he was lauded just the same with his third All-American nod.

DiFalco was named a United States Soccer Coaches Region II All-American Monday, along with his third USC All-Region East honor.

The standout forward, who had 33 goals and 27 assists this season, was the only WPIAL player, boys or girls, to make All-American.

He was also selected to play in the High School All-American Game next month.

DiFaclo was joined on the All-Region list by Quaker Valley senior forward Rowan Kriebel, Peters Township senior forward Andrew Massucci and Butler senior forward Landon Mohney, and Seneca Valley junior Beaux Lizewski.

Girls’ All-Region players from the WPIAL include Steel Valley senior forward Kelsey Salopek, North Allegheny junior forward Lucia Wells, Franklin Regional senior midfielder Sydney Lindeman, Moon junior midfielder Hailey Longwell, and junior defender Gwen Howell of Mars.

Full All-America and All-Region teams:

Boys

Girls

