Franklin Regional’s Camacho commits to Pitt wrestling

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 9:57 PM

Franklin Regional senior wrestler Colton Camacho/Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional senior Colton Camacho announced Saturday via Twitter his commitment to the Pitt wrestling program.

A 132-pounder last season, Camacho went 40-3 and won a WPIALClass AAA individual championship before finishing second in the PIAA tournament in Hershey.

He also won section and county titles last winter.

Camacho, who has 102 career wins, projects to be a 133-pounder at Pitt.

Tags: Franklin Regional