Franklin Regional’s Louie Kegerreis named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year

Saturday, June 26, 2021 | 11:14 PM

2021 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball All-Stars

Player of the year

Louie Kegerreis

Franklin Regional, Sr., SS

Franklin Regional senior Louie Kegerreis received a lot of interest and some offers from college teams during his senior baseball season.

An injury hindered his sophomore season and the coronavirus pandemic canceled his junior season, which lefts Kegerreis wanting more.

So he is taking a gap year before heading to college, and he’s counting on his ability to get better offers.

After leading the Panthers to the WPIAL Class 5A title with a .562 average, 27 runs scored, seven doubles, five triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs, Kegerreis is opting to attend Next Level Academy in Alabama to improve his game.

For his efforts this season, Kegerreis is the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year.

Franklin Regional senior second baseman Andrew Muraco, Hempfield pitcher Phil Fox and Norwin pitcher Jake Bazala also received consideration.

“I missed so many opportunities to showcase my abilities the past two seasons,” Kegerreis said. “I just want to try work on my footwork and getting stronger and faster.”

Kegerreis’ older brothers also played baseball. Tom Kegerreis just finished an impressive season at Westmoreland County Community College, and Michael Kegerreis also played for the Panthers.

“What makes Louie special is the way he carries himself on the baseball field,” Franklin Regional coach Bobby Saddler said. “He plays with a sense of confidence, and he’s having fun playing.

“He has a good approach at the plate, and he’s a leader by example.”

Kegerreis was disappointed how the season finished.

After the Panthers won the WPIAL title, they lost to West Allegheny in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

“We wanted to keep going,” Kegerreis said. “We thought we had a good chance at going far, but things didn’t work out. It still was a special season. We bonded well as a team.”

While at Next Level Academy, Kegerreis will be able to work on his game while earning college credits in the classroom.

He feels it’s a win-win proposition.

First Team

Jake Bazala

Norwin, Sr., P

Bazala was one of the top pitchers in Class 6A. He helped the Knights share the Section 2 title with Hempfield. The Mercyhurst recruit posted eight wins, a 1.11 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Nick Beitel

Ligonier Valley, Jr., C/P

The Rams leadoff hitter was first-team all-section after hitting .458 with four doubles, 16 stolen bases, 23 runs scored and 10 RBIs. He also pitched for the Rams. He’s also a talented football player.

Brandon Coughlin

Hempfield, Jr., OF/P

This solid defensive centerfielder helped the Spartans reached the WPIAL Class 6A championship game for the first time. He batted .367 with 14 runs scored and 22 RBIs and also pitched.

Phil Fox

Hempfield, Sr. P/OF

Fox was the ace of the Spartans staff, going 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA. He also hit .352 with 22 runs scored, 17 RBIs and 17 extra-base hits. The Gardner Webb recruit helped the Spartans reach the WPIAL Class 6A finals for the first time.

Vinny Martin

Yough, Sr., OF/P

Martin batted .448 with 17 RBIs, 17 runs scored and eight doubles and was 2-1 on the hill with a 2.30 ERA. The Penn State Greater Allegheny recruit helped the Cougars reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Alex Miller

Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr., OF/P

Miller was an offensive powerhouse, batting .590 with 36 hits, eight doubles, 24 runs scored and a team-high 36 RBIs. He helped the Centurions to a section title.

Andrew Muraco

Franklin Regional, Sr., 2B

Muraco batted .471 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBIs, eight doubles, a triple and two home runs in helping the Panthers to the WPIAL Class 5A championship. The Coastal Carolina recruit was the team’s top pitcher as a sophomore.

Brian Pirone

Franklin Regional, Sr., P

Pirone pitched a gem in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game win against Bethel Park. He posted a 10-1 record with a 2.58 earned run average. He will attend Seton Hill University.

Josh Ulery

Derry, Sr., P/IF

Ulery helped the Trojans to a section title and played a key role in the team’s playoff win against New Brighton. He was 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA. He also batted .576 with 12 RBIs and six doubles. He will attend Pitt-Johnstown.

Christian Zilli

Hempfield, Sr., SS/P

The versatile senior began the season as the Spartans third baseman, but switched to shortstop because of an injury. He also was the Spartans top relief pitcher. The Seton Hill commit hit .312 with 18 runs scored and 26 RBIs.

Second Team

Vinny Amatucci, Latrobe, Jr., 3B

Ryan Bushey, Derry, Sr., SS

Zach David, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., 1B/P

Alex Gabauer, Norwin, Sr., INF

Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, Jr., P/INF

Jakob Haynes, Penn-Trafford, So., C

Matt Lichota, Penn-Trafford, Sr., OF

Logan Short, Latrobe, Jr., C

Caden Smith, Franklin Regional, Sr. OF

Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem, Jr., SS

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

