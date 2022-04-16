Franklin Regional’s Sierra Todero looks to follow her sister’s path to state meet

By:

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional junior Sierra Todero is a member of the 2022 track and field team.

There is nothing like following in your sister’s footsteps.

That’s what Franklin Regional junior Sierra Todero is doing.

Todero recently won the triple jump title at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on April 8 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium with a jump of 34 feet, 3 inches.

And if things go as she plans, she’ll try to duplicate what her sister, Rayna, did a year ago at the WPIAL meet.

Last year, she watched her sister win the Class 3A title with a jump of 37-10 1/2. Todero placed eighth in the finals but did not advance to the PIAA championships in Shippensburg.

Her plan is to continue the family tradition.

“That’s the goal,” Sierra Todero said. “Qualify for WPIALs and make it to states. I just missed a year ago.

“I’m looking for a 36-6 this season. My personal record is 35-10. I definitely can jump further.”

Todero also competed in the long jump. She placed eighth at the invitational with a jump of 15-1 on a cold, windy and rainy day.

“If I want to make the WPIALs and qualify for states, I have to continue practicing and working hard,” she said.

Todero said she doesn’t know what got her and her sister into the triple jump.

“Rayna started and I followed,” Todero said. “It’s a sport I enjoy.”

Rayna Todero is now running track at Robert Morris.

Sierra Todero competes in other events for the Panthers. She runs the 100 and runs the anchor leg on the 400-meter relay team.

“She is great,” Franklin Regional coach Bob Ralston said. “She does a lot of things for us. She takes control of the jump pits, and then she gets on the track and steps up.”

She qualified for WPIALs in both jumping events last year. Her best long jump is 16-7 and her best triple jump is 35-10 in a meet against Penn Hills earlier this season.

“She is the main point-getter for the team,” Ralston said. “She helps the team out a lot. I think she’ll jump further than she ever has.

“She earned a medal last year. I know her goal is to get in the top four and get into the state meet. Her and her sister have great speed. They work hard and get it done.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

