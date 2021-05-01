Franklin Regional’s Todero looking for gold in triple jump

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Franklin Regional senior Rayna Todero isn’t the tallest or most imposing triple jumper in the state; she just happens to be one of better ones.

Todero recently leaped 38 feet, 1 inch in winning the Butler Invitational. She also won the event at the Lady Spartan Invitational in April.

She has the WPIAL’s top mark in the event with the district championships fast approaching May 19, at Slippery Rock. Friends Central School’s Inara Shell has the best jump in the state at 38-3½, but the Wynnewood school doesn’t compete in the PIAA.

Todero has big goals this season after having her junior season canceled because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. She placed second in the WPIAL and eighth in the state in 2019 with a jump of 37-8, her personal record.

She qualified for indoor states in 2020 and was looking forward to a successful outdoor season before it was canceled.

“It was exciting to break my PR so early in the season,” Todero said. “I usually do my best at the end of the season. Doing it in the middle of the season is a lot better.

“Now I’m shooting for 39 feet. I think I can do it with the right steps and perfect board.”

Todero packs a lot of power in her 5-foot, 100-pound frame.

Her jump coach, Ryan Kelly, said he’s not surprised by what she’s accomplished.

“She doesn’t surprise us,” Kelly said. “Anytime you see a 5-foot tall, 100-pound girl jump 38 feet plus and you’ve never seen it, it’s a surprise.

“Rayna has the most tenacity and grit that I’ve seen. She always shows up under pressure. The pressure is not too big for her.”

When it comes to jumping and finding competition, Todero doesn’t have to look far. Her sister, sophomore Sierra, is at practice every day pushing her.

In a meet against Woodland Hills and Gateway on April 27, Rayna needed only one mark, a jump just short of 37 feet to win. Sierra beat her in the long jump.

“Sierra’s going to be good,” Rayna said. “I’m more focused on the triple jump and that’s what I’ll concentrate on down the road.”

Rayna Todero also competes in the sprints and runs on a relay team. But jumping is her forte, and that’s what she’ll be doing at Robert Morris.

“I’m exciting about jumping in college,” Rayna said. “Robert Morris has a good program.”

But for now, her focus is on getting better and honing her technique in advance of the WPIAL and PIAA meets.

“My goal is to do better than eighth in the state and do better than I did my sophomore year.” Rayna said. “Hopefully, I’ll win. There are things I need to focus on.”

Kelly said has some things that they’ll concentrate on in the final weeks leading up to the events.

“We’ll do some work on her approach and third phase,” Kelly said. “But if she keeps doing what she’s doing now, she has every bit of chance of doing it.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

