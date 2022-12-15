Frazier wrestling team logs upset over Southmoreland

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Frazier junior Adam Kortina takes down Southmoreland’s Cam Lee during the 133-pound match Wednesday. Kortina won, 10-1. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Frazier freshman Jackson Angelo attempts to pin Southmoreland’s Lewis Mains in the 172-pound match Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Southmoreland senior Tristan Ice (on his knees) tries to escape from Frazier sophomore Ryan Celaschi during the 160-pound match Wednesday. Celashi won, 1-0. Previous Next

Frazier began a wrestling program in 2016, and Buck Watkins has been coaching the program for the past six seasons.

The Commodores were known only for the Lawrence brothers (Thayne and Rune), each of whom has won two PIAA titles.

But this isn’t those Frazier teams. No. 8 Southmoreland found that out Wednesday.

In a match between two of top teams in Section 2-2A, No. 9 Frazier overwhelmed the visiting Scotties, 49-24.

Frazier (1-0, 4-2) won 9 of the 13 matches and registered pins from Shane Haller (113), Lincoln Dye (120), Ty Clark (127), Jonah Erdely (145), Jackson Angelo (172) and Rune Lawrence (189).

Dye, Erdely and Angelo are promising freshmen.

The Commodores also got a forfeit win for Tanner Hough (107), a 10-1 win from Adam Kortina (133) and a huge 1-0 win from sophomore Ryan Celaschi over Southmoreland senior Tristan Ice at 160.

“The program has really grown the past few seasons,” Watkins said. “Maybe not as fast I would have hoped, but the future looks bright.

“We have five guys that wrestle year ’round and others who are tough kids. We’re growing together as a program.”

Lawrence, who placed third at the Ironman Classic last weekend, posted a pin. He no longer has to shoulder the load as Frazier’s only top gun.

“This should have been a lot closer,” Southmoreland coach Dan Boring said. “We were missing a couple guys, and we have things to work on.

“I knew Frazier was going to be a lot better this season. I figured the section would come down between us, Frazier and Mt. Pleasant. I still feel that way.”

Celaschi and Ice, two of the top wrestlers at 160 in the state, tangled in a hard-fought battle. Celaschi used an escape in the second period to secure the win. He did a good job on top and wouldn’t let Ice escape in the third period.

“I’m sure both will meet again,” Boring said. “Both are capable of standing on the podium in Hershey.”

The Scotties (1-1, 3-3) recorded pins by Kashton Bish (139), Shawn Hollis (152), Aidan Mains (215) and heavyweight Mason Neiderhiser.

Watkins was pleased with the performance of the team, especially Celaschi.

“Everyone is buying into Frazier wrestling,” Watkins said. “This was a huge win for the program.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.