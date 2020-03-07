Frazier’s Lawrence looking to become 3-time PIAA winner

Saturday, March 7, 2020 | 12:23 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review South Park’s Joey Fischer wrestles Brookville’s Owen Reinsel in the 113-pound bout semifinal in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Ian Oswalt eyes opponent Anthony Glasl of Brockway in the 132-pound bout semifinal in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-rondon controls opponent Trenton Donahue of DuBois in 132-pound bout for the quarterfinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Ricky Feroce, left, wrestles Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember in the 182-pound class fourth round consolations in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Ty Cymmerman wrestles in neutral against Gabe Gramly of Mifflinburg in the 126-pound bout in class AA fourth round consolations in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence wrestles Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser in the 160-pound semifinal in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Ricky Feroce, is embraced by coach Josh Shields, after defeating Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember in the 182-pound class fourth round consolations in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels wins against Brandon Chletsos of Notre Dame in the 120-pound weight class semifinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Michaels moves on to the final Saturday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer wrestles Beth Catholic’s Matt Lackman in the 152-pound quarterfinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert reacts to losing to Dante Frinzi of Beth Catholic 113 weight class quarterfinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Stout shakes coaches hands after defeating Jackson Talbott of Central Dauphin in the 195 pound quarterfinal bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers battles against Central Dauphin’s Marques Holton in the 220 bout quarterfinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers watches his teammate, William McChesney, battle in the 285 pound bout, after Meyers defeated Central Dauphin’s Marques Holton in the 220 bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps loosens up on the mat before taking on Council Rock South’s Kyle Waterman in the 126 pound weight class in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis keeps opponent Joey Milano of Spring-Ford in the circle in the 182 pound quarterfinal bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer wrestles Susquehannock’s Colby Bastian in the 160 pound quarterfinal bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Niejenhuis hydrates and listens to coaches after winning the 182 weight class bout against Hazleton’s Jake Marnell in class AAA quarterfinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Ty Cymmerman wrestles under David Evans of Tunkhannock in the 126 pound quarterfinal bout in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review McGuffey’s Nate Yagle wrestles Luke Fegley of Middletown in the 132 pound bout in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence wrestles against Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia in the 160 pound quarterfinal bout in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence wrestles against Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia in the 160 pound quarterfinal bout in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Kenny Duschek wrestles in 138 pound bout against Hughesville’s Luke Gorg in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Kemper of Burgettstown wrestles Bryce Enders of Halifax in the 152 pound bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Ricky Feroce wrestles Dane Csencsits of Saucon Valley in the 182 pound quarterfinal bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Ellwood City’s Austin Walley wrestles Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese in the 182 pound quarterfinal bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s A.J Corrado howls in pain in the moment he lands on the mat twisting his leg against Palisades’ Ben Haubert in the 152 quarterfinal bout in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence’s high school wrestling career will come to an end Saturday at Giant Center.

The big question is whether he will become a three-time PIAA champion.

It won’t be easy as he faces last season’s 145-pound champion, Andrew Cerniglia, in the 160-pound showdown at 2 p.m. at the PIAA individual championships.

Lawrence and Cerniglia haven’t met on the mat, but they are friends through recruiting trips.

“We talk, and we’ve talked here,” Lawrence said after he thumped Commodore Perry junior Gage Musser, 18-1. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m happy what I’ve done over my four years.”

Lawrence finished third as a freshman in 2017.

“It should be a great match,” Lawrence said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Lawrence struggled in the quarterfinals, only beating Southern Columbia sophomore Gavin Garcia, 4-2.

“I just wasn’t right,” Lawrence said. “I felt a lot better in the semifinals.”

Lawrence is one of six wrestlers from Class AA to reach the finals.

The others are South Park junior Joey Fischer (113), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Burrell juniors Ian Oswalt (132) and AJ Corrado (152) and Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182).

Oswalt edged East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and then downed Brockway senior Anthony Glasl, 3-1, in the semifinals.

While Oswalt was not pleased with his quarterfinal match, he was all smiles after the semifinals.

“A win is a win,” Oswalt said. “Obviously, I would have loved to win more dominantly. Now my goal is to go in there, wrestle 100 percent and go win it.”

It won’t be easy. He’ll face Glendale junior Brock McMillen, whom he lost to in the finals 3-1 in sudden victory Feb. 22 at the Southwest Regional.

Corrado won the rubber match against Penns Valley junior Malachi DuVall, 3-2, at 152. Earlier in the day he defeated Palisades junior Ben Haubert, 3-2.

He’ll face St. Joseph Catholic Academy senior Caleb Dowling, who nipped Corrado, 2-1.

“Malachi beat the first time, so I made adjustments the next two times,” Corrado said. “Ian and I work so hard in the practice room year-round. Seeing him make the finals, I’m excited for him and myself.”

The WPIAL will have 14 medalists in Class AA.

CLASS AAA

The WPIAL Class AAA wrestlers will finish with 36 medalists, including 21 in the semifinals at 9 a.m. going for gold.

Heading the list are returning champions Gerrit Nijenhuis (182) of Canon-McMillan, Sam Hillegas of North Hills and Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley.

Franklin Regional junior Carter Dibert, the returning 106 champion, was upset by Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Dante Frinzi, 4-1, in a controversial match.

“There was a questionable takedown and cautions,” Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said.

Said Dibert: “It hurt losing, but now I’m going for third place. My mission is to dominate the rest of the way.”

Another controversial loss for a WPIAL wrestler occurred at 106 when Waynesburg freshman Mac Church lost to Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos on a caution in the ultimate ride-out period.

Latrobe freshman Vincent Kilkeary (106) and Hempfield junior Ethan Berginc (113) continue to shine.

Kilkeary defeated Downingtown East junior Keanu Manuel, 3-1, in overtime. Manuel was the second seed.

Berginc took down Downingtown West sophomore Dominic Findora, 6-3.

Two-time runner-up Kurtis Phipps of Norwin rolled into the semifinals with an 11-0 win against Council Rock South senior Kyle Waterman.

Hillegas defeated two-time Georgia state champion Dashawn Farber of Nazareth, 12-2.

The Stout brothers, Mac and Luke, are in the semifinals following victories.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .