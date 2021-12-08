Frazzled Birdie learns to not pick against Penn-Trafford

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 9:50 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Seth Dunlap (3) celebrates with teammates after a fake punt during their PIAA Class 5A semifinal against Exeter on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Bald Eagle High School.

The Birdie

Last week: 0-1 (0%)

Season: 98-39 (71.5%)

When he muffs a prediction like he did last week, the Birdie often blames an old football injury.

“I stepped on an old football and fell down and hit my head,” he said, rubbing his noggin and wincing. “Still gets me now and again.”

Penn-Trafford got the best of him last week in the PIAA semifinals when the Warriors tomahawk-chopped Exeter Township, 49-14, leaving the Birdie with egg on his face and a pronounced limp like a defensive back who just got beat deep for six.

He admits he lost sleep over the miscalculation.

A co-worker has been berating the veteran prognosticator with Post-It notes and text messages.

“He keeps calling me Bulletin Bird,” he said. “I see he’s had some college. Real funny guy.”

The Birdie’s grimace turns to a wry smile, though, as he is reminded of his crooked forecast.

“Penn-Trafford,” he said. “I only have one thing to say to you. … You’re welcome.”

Now to his thoughts on the PIAA championship, which he never imagined he’d be predicting when this season began. That is two years in a row he’s worked into December; Mrs. Birdie isn’t complaining.

“I made myself sick putting ketchup on everything, but now I can’t stop eating those little Hershey candy bars,” Birdie said. “I had 25 Mr. Goodbars before lunch today. Next up: Krackel and Special Dark. More when I get to Chocolate World. … Sa-weet!

“There’s always a bonus when local teams make it to the state finals.”

Friday

Penn-Trafford (12-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (11-1): The Birdie learned his lesson and doesn’t plan to pick against the Warriors again in 2021. But he will predict a much tougher challenge from this week’s opponent.

He points out on the office dry-erase board that Imhotep has 13 interceptions, 24 sacks and 50 tackles for loss, which means the speed is there and the pressure will be coming.

But the Birdie, who has been alternating game jerseys all week — Cade Yacamelli’s No. 5 and Kenny Pickett’s No. 8 — thinks the Warriors’ defense will keep Imhotep’s playmakers off the field and slow down their blitz on the way to a championship double-dip.

Penn-Trafford, 17-14

