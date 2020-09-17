Freedom football coach Greg Toney steps down

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 8:59 PM

The first coaching change of the new WPIAL football season came quickly and was surrounded by confusion.

One week into the new campaign, Freedom coach Greg Toney resigned after only one year and one game.

Toney did not want to discuss the situation, but in a text to HSSN, the now former coach did say: “At every turn, I made decisions that I felt were in the best interest of Freedom football. I am not interested in talking about this. I was not interested in airing my life in public and am still not.

“I cannot control what others are saying, but this chapter of my life is over and the kids should be allowed to finish their season.”

In his only full season, Toney guided Freedom to an 8-4 season last fall with a first-round playoff win over Charleroi. The Bulldogs lost to Washington in the Class 2A quarterfinals, 28-0.

A statement released by the Freedom Area School District Board of Education on Thursday confirmed the resignation, but disputed certain aspects of the resignation that appeared in a Beaver County Times column.

“Due to our obligation to protect staff confidentiality, the Freedom Area School District has a policy of not publicly discussing any personnel matters, such as this recent incident,” the statement read. “As a result, the article provided an inaccurate and incomplete representation of the details surrounding Mr. Toney’s resignation.

“The circumstances of Mr. Toney’s resignation will be fully reviewed and addressed, as appropriate and necessary.”

The resignation reportedly took place Monday after a player vote on the future of the coaching position.

The Bulldogs dropped Friday’s season opener to visiting New Brighton, 24-6. The offense could not muster any points as the lone Freedom score came on a Damian Grunnagle 10-yard fumble return.

A special school board meeting took place Thursday night where it was expected that current athletic director and former interim coach John Rosa would take over as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Freedom is set to visit Riverside in a 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference contest Friday.

