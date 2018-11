Freedom leads Midwestern with 8 first-team all-conference picks

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 | 1:33 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Freedom No.5 Zach Rosa

Freedom’s Zach Rosa and Cody Ross earned MVP honors and four teammates were named first-team all-conference Tuesday in the Midwestern Conference.

Rosa, a senior quarterback and defensive back, earned first-team honors on both side of the ball. Freedom’s Nick Dinardo was selected first-team as both a kicker and punter.

Freedom received eight first-team selections and co-champion Mohawk had seven. Mohawk’s Tim McCutcheon was name the Class 2A conference’s coach of the year.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Player, School, Position, Grade

Coulton Cunningham, Ellwood City, offensive line, senior

Tanner Boyer, Freedom, offensive line, senior

Parker Lyons, Mohawk, offensive line, senior

Joe Antuono, Neshannock, offensive line, sophomore

Jarrett Speer, Riverside, offensive line, senior

Zach Rosa, Freedom, quarterback, senior

Nick Wheeler, Mohawk, quarterback, senior

Braydon Cameron, Mohawk, running back, senior

Lemarcus Cleckley, Riverside, running back, senior

Jake Pail, Freedom, wide receiver/running back, senior

Nathan McCutcheon, Mohawk, wide receiver, senior

Nick Dinardo, Freedom, kicker, senior

Jacob Francona, New Brighton, specialist, junior

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Player, School, Position, Grade

Parker Lyons, Mohawk, defensive line, senior

Coulton Cunningham, Ellwood City, linebacker, senior

Cody Ross, Freedom, linebacker, senior

Hunter Faulk, Mohawk, linebacker, junior

Braydon Cameron, Mohawk, linebacker, senior

Zach Altenbaugh, Western Beaver, linebacker, junior

Zach Rosa, Freedom, defensive back, senior

Ashton Fath, New Brighton, defensive back, senior

Jacob Francona, New Brighton, defensive back, junior

Lemarcus Cleckley, Riverside, defensive back, senior

Nick Dinardo, Freedom, punter, senior

Offensive MVP: Zach Rosa, Freedom

Defensive MVP: Cody Ross, Freedom

Coach of the Year: Tim McCutcheon, Mohawk

