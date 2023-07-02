Freedom’s Shaye Bailey named 2022-23 TribLive HSSN Girls Athlete of the Year
By:
Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 3:10 AM
In an era where specialization is trendy in high school sports, Freedom’s Shaye Bailey doesn’t like that idea.
“I’ve always played more than one sport,” said Bailey, who’ll be a senior in the fall. “I did gymnastics and softball, and I switched to basketball when I quit gymnastics. Then I added soccer. And everyone said I was fast, so I said, ‘Sure. I’ll just join the track team.’”
She’s proven herself successful in multiple sports, which is why Bailey is the 2023 TribLive HSSN Girls Athlete of the Year.
In the fall, Bailey was a leading scorer for a Freedom girls soccer team that went 20-5, won a WPIAL Class A title and finished as the state runner-up. As an all-WPIAL player, Bailey set a school single-game record by scoring seven goals in a first-round win in the state tournament.
In the winter, Bailey was an all-state guard and 21-point scorer for a Bulldogs basketball team that went 20-6 and won a share of the section title. The team finished as the WPIAL Class 2A runner-up after she missed the postseason with a broken collarbone.
If that wasn’t enough, Bailey returned to health in time to play two spring sports: softball and track. She finished 10th in the 400 meters at the WPIAL track championships, and her 1,600-meter relay team finished 11th.
“When I got into high school, everyone was like, ‘You’re going to have to pick between softball and track,’” Bailey said. “I said, ‘I really can’t.’ There’s no way I can. I love them both.”
There’s no reason to change now, so Bailey said she’s ready for a busy senior year ahead.
Bailey spoke with TribLive HSSN’s Don Rebel about her multi-season success, how she was named after a baseball stadium, what sport she’d like to play in college and more on the Rebel Yell podcast.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Freedom
More High School Sports• Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher named 2022-23 TribLive HSSN Boys Athlete of the Year
• 2023 Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Year: Shaler’s Miguel Hugas
• Looking back: The WPIAL’s top storylines from 2022-23
• Riverview track champion Amberson Bauer selected Valley News Dispatch Boys Athlete of the Year
• Multi-sport standout Eliza Miller repeats as Valley News Dispatch Girls Athlete of the Year