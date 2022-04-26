Freeport boys lacrosse leans on toughness to navigate Section 2-2A competition

By:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Andrew Sullivan makes a pass during the Yellowjackets’ game against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Kade Kronen drives to the net to score against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Taylor King plays against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Nate Covey works past a Seton-LaSalle defender on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Carson Wheeler plays against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Garrett King scores against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Garrett King (8) celebrates withAndrew Sullivan after scoring against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport head coach Jarvis Lindsay watches the Yellowjackets play against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Marcus Trask plays against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Kade Kronen plays against Seton-LaSalle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Freeport Area High School. Previous Next

Jarvis Lindsay enjoys the physical part of high school boys lacrosse.

There is certainly a great amount of skill involved in passing and scoring and navigating a crowded field, but games can be won with ground-ball pickups and forced turnovers in the course of play.

The Freeport coach is enjoying watching his team battle this season and the way it goes about its business on the field.

“They are good group of boys, extremely feisty. They embody the spirit of their mascot,” Lindsay said of the Yellowjackets. “It’s a good group of kids. They’re very tough, which I like. That’s more my style.”

Coaching that style of player is one of the things that brought Lindsay back to the sidelines. He guided Freeport boys lacrosse for the program’s first five years before stepping away. He returned this season after Dave Riley resigned after three seasons.

The Yellowjackets are 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Section 2-2A so far this season, with wins over Plum, Fairview and Moon and losses to Franklin Regional, North Hills and North Catholic.

“It’s a good team. It’s probably the most talented team I’ve ever coached,” Lindsay said of the program, which began WPIAL play in 2015. “They have a lot of experience which makes things a lot easier. You aren’t starting at square one. They have a great feeder program with the Freeport Youth Lacrosse. By the time they get to high school they’ve been playing five years. I’m happy so far.”

The Yellowjackets are coming off a 14-13 victory over Moon on April 13. Sophomore attackman Kade Kronen scored six goals, senior Andrew Sullivan added three, and sophomore Taylor King had two. Seniors Aidan Lindsay and Garrett King and junior Nathan Covey added one goal apiece.

Kronen has been a key contributor to the score sheet each game this season, including a seven-goal output in a 17-10 win at Fairview.

“He’s our highest scorer. He’s a very well-rounded player,” Coach Lindsay said. “He’s a midfielder but does everything well. He’s very composed on the field. He’s a big contributor.”

Freeport’s attack is led by Sullivan, Aidan Lindsay and Covey.

“We have a very solid attack,” Coach Lindsay said. “I don’t know that we’ve had (that depth). All three of them are good players.”

Joining Kronen in the midfield are brothers Garrett and Taylor King. Taylor handles most of the faceoffs for the Yellowjackets, and Garrett rarely leaves the field as one of the primary transition players.

Senior Marcus Trask starts at long-stick middie and is another player who rarely heads to the sideline. Senior Bode Fair also sees time at LSM.

“Marcus is an absolute beast ground-ball guy,” Coach Lindsay said. “He’s probably led the team in ground balls every year. He’s very aware. He’s good at knocking stuff down. He’s good at finding it. He’s got a very good sense of where the ball is, a definite asset.”

On defense, Freeport relies on three seniors — Carson Wheeler, Paul Zecca and Armando Brunck. Freshman Paul Micelli has taken on a larger role on defense.

“He’s been doing a nice job,” Coach Lindsay said. “He’s getting a lot of time for a freshman. He’s a solid player. He’s doing a fine job.”

Junior Nate Legin has been the team’s goalie the past three seasons.

“He’s had some pretty good games this year,” Coach Lindsay said. “He’s been playing solid, getting better every game.”

Freeport is in the midst of a busy stretch that includes a game against five-time defending WPIAL Class 2A champion Mars on Wednesday, as well as a home match Friday against Sewickley Academy and a road contest against Winchester Thurston at No Offseason on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets are looking to return to the postseason after missing out last year following a 3-6 finish in Section 2-2A. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, and the team reached the WPIAL semifinals before falling to Mars in 2019, a high point for the young program.

“Playoffs is ultimately the goal every year and see how far you can go,” Coach Lindsay said. “I’ll be happy no matter what. If we don’t make it, I know they tried. They don’t quit. They’re a tough group of kids. They’re hard-nosed. They’re a very spirited bunch.”

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Freeport