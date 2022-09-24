Freeport halts Mt. Pleasant’s winning streak

Friday, September 23, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Freeport and Mt. Pleasant mirrored each other's 3-1 records going into Friday night's game.

Freeport and Mt. Pleasant mirrored each other’s 3-1 records going into Friday night’s game.

Freeport looked to rebound at home after losing to Armstrong last week. Mt. Pleasant wanted to stretch its winning streak to four.

The Yellowjackets came away 24-6 winners.

The Yellowjackets struck first when Gavin Croney rushed for 23 yards for a touchdown. Isaac Wetzel hit the extra point to go up 7-0 late in the first.

After missing a field goal and making it to the red zone late in the first quarter, the Vikings forced a three-and-out and manufactured another drive to the Freeport 6-yard line.

But Zach Clark strip-sacked quarterback Cole Chatfield to get the ball back.

The Yellowjackets capitalized on the fumble recovery when Croney connected with Brady Stivenson for a 48-yard pass, but Stivenson fumbled. Nonetheless, teammate Cyp Sellinger recovered and ran it in for six. After a Wetzel extra point, Freeport extended the lead to 14-0.

Late in the second half, Croney hit Brady Sullivan for a 22-yard touchdown.

After a solid return for Mt. Pleasant’s Tyler Reese, the Vikings turned the ball over on an interception by Croney.

After a significant stop for Mt. Pleasant, the Vikings mustered yet another trip to the red zone but turned the ball over on downs at the Freeport 8-yard line.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead on a 25-yard field goal by Wetzel, making the score 24-0.

Late in the game, the Vikings notched their first points on a 13-yard touchdown run by Ethan Eicher.

But the score came too late and the Yellowjackets took home the victory.

The Yellowjackets were led offensively by Croney, who threw for 168 yards and touchdown. Sullivan had four receptions for 84 yards, including a touchdown, and Ben Lane had 74 yards rushing on nine carries

For the Vikings, Chatfield went 10 of 15 through the air, throwing for 108 yards. Robbie Labuda rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries.

Nonetheless, Freeport’s defense shut down Mt. Pleasant on its first four trips to the red zone. The Yellowjackets were led by Clark and the returning Jacksen Reiser.

“When the other team gets to the red zone, I tell my team, ‘They have four plays right here. Give it your all,’” Reiser said. “You can probably hear me on the sidelines. I’m screaming just to pick up energy and let the offense know we’re not quitting.”

Reiser tore his ACL but is playing through it because he believes his team can make an impact and he wants to contribute in his senior year.

“We bend, but we don’t break,” Freeport coach John Gaillot said. “Very few times we may, but we take pride in keeping the team out of our end zone. Hats off to the kids, coach (Todd) Durand, and the whole coaching staff.”

Gaillot loves seeing his team battle to the end, getting ready for conference play. He saw a team prepared for crucial situations.

“Kids stepped up and played outside of their comfort zone, banged up, but they just never stopped,” Gaillot said. “It’s just, I love these kids.”

The Yellowjackets improved to 4-1 and have their first conference matchup against Shady Side Academy next week.

The Vikings still maintain a winning record and were able to drive the ball downfield.

Coach Jason Fazekas knows the Vikings will improve from here but wished they could have capitalized in the early stages of the game.

“We have to be better,” Fazekas said. “Give them credit, but we blew some opportunities early on.”

Fazekas and the team now turn their attention to Greensburg Salem for one last nonconference matchup.

“We’ll try to be better,” Fazekas said. “We are going to try to get better going into conference play. This was a tough team, but we’ll go from there.”

