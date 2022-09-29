Freeport tops rival Deer Lakes to complete girls soccer section sweep

Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Freeport senior Crystal Zembrzuski scored the lone goal in Freeport’s 1-0 victory over Deer Lakes on Sept. 28, 2022, at Deer Lakes’ Lancers Stadium

In the first meeting between the Deer Lakes and Freeport girls soccer teams at Freeport on Sept. 1, the Lancers led by two goals before the Yellowjackets rallied with three scores to win the game.

Wednesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes saw Freeport flip the script and get on the board first in the opening 40 minutes on a goal from senior Crystal Zembrzuski.

But the Yellowjackets didn’t let the Lancers rally and finished off a 1-0 victory to complete the Section 2-2A home-and-home sweep.

“We knew it was going to be close,” Freeport coach Joe Treglia said. “They always are between us and Deer Lakes. Their girls are gritty, and they play a nice game. We knew it was going to be low scoring. We just wanted to score first and take the pressure off of us. But (Deer Lakes) made it interesting at the end, no doubt.”

Freeport improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in section play, while Deer Lakes fell to 6-5 overall, 3-5 in the section. Every Lancers loss this season has come by one goal.

“That is a little frustrating,” Deer Lakes coach Frank Accetta said. “The effort is definitely there from the girls. That is all you can ask for as a coach. Freeport is a tough, experienced team that starts eight or nine seniors. We battled them hard both times.”

Freeport returns to action Monday at Burrell in a rematch of a 2-0 Yellowjackets win from Sept. 7.

“We’re going to turn around and prepare for that one starting tomorrow, and I know Burrell is really going to be gunning for us,” Treglia said. “We’re going to have a game plan ready, and hopefully it comes to fruition on Monday.”

Deer Lakes hosts South Allegheny in a nonsection game Saturday before hosting Burrell on Wednesday.

Knoch beat Apollo-Ridge, 7-0, earlier in the evening at Lancers Stadium to keep pace with Freeport at 4-1-1 in the section. The Knights tied Burrell, 0-0, on Monday and fell to Freeport, 2-1, on Sept. 19.

Burrell (7-2-2, 5-2-1) also won Wednesday, topping Highlands, 5-2.

Deer Lakes tried to tie Wednesday’s game in the closing minutes and set up for a pair of corner kicks.

On the first one, Lancers freshman Bryanna Simonetti controlled a rebound in the box and set up for a shot on goal, but her attempt was stopped by a pair of Freeport defenders before it got to goalkeeper Olivia Giancola.

The second corner eventually was corralled by Giancola and cleared out of danger.

Freeport’s tally in the first half had its genesis in a clean shot from freshman Peyton Los from 10 yards that was pushed away by Deer Lakes goalkeeper Brooke Kostyak in the 27th minute.

Just 14 seconds later, Zembrzuski set up at 28 yards and fired a shot that found its way past Kostyak and into the back of the net.

The Yellowjackets finished the first half with nine shots. Five of those shots made it on goal.

Deer Lakes opened the second half on the offensive and generated two scoring chances. The shots were just wide of the net, but the Lancers had a measure of momentum.

Freeport regained the majority of possession over the next 15 minutes but was not able to get a second one past Kostyak.

Deer Lakes delivered the first of its three second half corner kicks with 22 minutes left in regulation. But the ball landed in a crowded scrum in front of the net and was cleared out of the box.

Freeport was on the cusp of extending its lead at the 17:47 mark, but Los scooped a shot from 10 yards over the crossbar and out of play. She did it again from the same spot with 4:45 left.

