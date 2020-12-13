FR’s Lindemanchooses Towson

Sunday, December 13, 2020 | 1:54 PM

Franklin Regional girls soccer coach Scott Arnold calls Sydney Lindeman a leader by example.

The junior midfielder does not have to say much to inspire her teammates. Her skilled game does most of the talking.

They often follow the pace she sets.

“Syd’s teammates love and respect her,” Arnold said. “Syd is extremely competitive and coachable and committed to improving as a player. I feel she is becoming one of the top players in the WPIAL. I still think she is an underrated player.”

Lindeman has found her way onto the radar as a Division I college recruit and on recently, her club team, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, announced her commitment to Towson.

Lindeman led the Panthers with 12 goals and had three assists.

Franklin Regional reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals after its first playoff win in three years.

“She also dedicates herself to work hard with Mike Whiteman from the Hounds Speed and Strength, and it shows. She has excellent balance, agility and acceleration/deceleration,” Arnold said. “Syd is a very versatile soccer player, too.”

Lindeman began the season as a defensive midfielder, and Arnold said she won 68% of her challenges.

When the Panthers needed a scoring boost, they moved Lindeman up and she responded. She had both goals in a 2-1 win over South Fayette in the playoffs.

Towson, located in Maryland, about 15 miles north of Baltimore, plays in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“I’m not sure what Towson liked most about her,” Arnold said. “But they are getting a heck of a player and person.”

The Big 5/6 Conference, which recognizes the accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s largest classifications, announced all-star teams for football.

In the Class 5A Big East Conference, Penn-Trafford had 10 first-team selections and John Ruane was tabbed coach of the year.

The Warriors (8-2) reached the semifinals before falling to eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Pine-Richland.

Senior guard Joe Spadaro, junior tackle Declan Ochendowski, senior tight end Cole Darragh, senior quarterback Ethan Carr and junior running back Cade Yacamelli were offensive picks for the Warriors. On defense, senior outside linebacker Chase Vecchio, senior inside linebacker Tom Wilkie, senior defensive backs Nate Frye and Brad Ford and junior Jack Jollie (multipurpose) also were selected.

Franklin Regional and Latrobe also had players chosen.

Junior defensive tackle Josh Pelusi, senior outside linebacker Colton Johns and senior punter Trevor Brncic made it from Franklin Regional.

Junior guard Tyler Lynch and senior inside linebacker Tucker Knupp were selected from Latrobe.

Kindelberger all-state

Franklin Regional standout senior hitter Aly Kindelberger was named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A all-state team for the second straight season.

Kindelberger, a DePaul commit, powered the Panthers to their first WPIAL championship and an appearance in the PIAA finals.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

