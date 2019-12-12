Full night of section openers in WPIAL girls hoops highlight Thursday

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 11:29 PM

One of the best section races in district girls basketball last season was in Section 1-3A where Avonworth, Beaver and Neshannock battled for first place.

Neshannock pulled away and won the section title, two games ahead of both Avonworth and Beaver. All three teams ended up reaching the quarterfinals in the district 3A playoffs with the Lancers winning the WPIAL championship.

After splitting their two regular season games last year, top-ranked Beaver hosts No. 3 Neshannock in a section opener Thursday.

Top five girls battle in 2A

Opening night of section play in WPIAL girls basketball features 53 games Thursday.

Beside Neshannock at Beaver, there is one other contest between two Trib HSSN preseason top five teams in their class.

In Section 2-2A, Serra Catholic hosts Winchester Thurston.

The Eagles and the Bears are perfect through their first three games this season.

Serra Catholic swept the two games from then two-time defending champion Winchester Thurston by 5 and 7 points respectively.

Both teams made the playoffs and lost in the quarterfinals last season.

Former section rivals collide

Former section rivals meet in a nonsection boys basketball game Thursday when Fox Chapel hosts Penn Hills.

Currently, the Foxes are in 6A and the Indians in 5A.

However, two years ago, the two were in a three-way battle with Woodland Hills for first place in Section 3-6A. The Wolverines finished a game ahead of the Foxes and Indians for the top spot.

Penn Hills and Fox Chapel split their two regular season meeting that year and the rubber game came in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs, where the Indians edged the Foxes, 54-52.

