Full slate of Trib HSSN broadcasts this week, including new day for This Week in the WPIAL

Sunday, September 8, 2019 | 9:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland players take the field in front of the sudent section before their game against Penn Hills Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pine.

We are filled with glee in preparation for Week 3 of the high school fall sports season on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week 3 of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 36 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

There also is the season debut of WPIAL field hockey along with matches throughout the week from WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on its new day of Tuesday on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 9

WPIAL Field Hockey — North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 3 in WPIAL football for Class 3A, 2A and A

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Talk Show — Live video stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer — Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer — Washington at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6:15 p.m. on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of Week 3 in WPIAL football for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Washington at Serra Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — South Park at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 12

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Carmichaels at West Greene at 6:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast — Gameday discussion on Week 3 top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show — Live video stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live video steam: Mars at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football — Pine-Richland at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320 and live video stream on Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live video stream: Moon at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — West Allegheny at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football — McKeesport at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football — Gateway at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football — Connellsville at Plum at 7 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Hampton at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Beaver at New Castle at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football — Knoch at Highlands at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football — Blackhawk at Ambridge at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football — Thomas Jefferson at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football — South Fayette at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football — Live video stream: South Park at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Freeport at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Burrell at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football — Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — McGuffey at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Avonworth at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live video stream: Northgate at Union at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football — Sto-Rox at Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football — West Greene at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show — Live video stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football — Blairsville at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football — Marion Center at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football — Northern Cambria at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football — Bellefonte at Tyrone on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football — Punxsutawney at St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football — Clarion at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Sept. 14

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 3

WPIAL Football — Live video stream: Mohawk at Freedom at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Riverside at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.