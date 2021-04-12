Fundraiser for former Franklin Regional soccer coach Kurt Landsberg at $29,000 and counting

By:

Monday, April 12, 2021 | 2:39 PM

Metro Creative

Local avid soccer enthusiast and former coach Kurt Landsberg is battling Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer in his brain.

The longtime Franklin Regional girls assistant, who also coached at Highlands and with the Allegheny Force FC, is now the focus of a community fundraiser aimed to help with medical bills and other family needs as Landsberg endures treatment.

Rich Garland, the former girls soccer coach at Franklin Regional who now coaches at Mt. Pleasant, set up a GoFundMe page for Landsberg and Landsberg’s two young sons, Keegan and Ryder.

As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised $29,130.

Landsberg, who was an active member of the Harmarville/PISA Pub Over-40 men’s team, underwent surgery and is set to undergo chemotherapy.

“I have had the honor and pleasure of being able to coach the beautiful game of soccer with Kurt for over a dozen years,” Garland said on the page. “Through 25 years of coaching and teaching, Kurt has touched the lives of so many of our youth in such a positive and affirming way. Please join me in showing Kurt how much his life has touched us.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional