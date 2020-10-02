Gannon Carothers’ versatility helps No. 2 Central Catholic defeat No. 3 Seneca Valley

By:

Friday, October 2, 2020 | 11:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers celebrates his rushing touchdown as he scores against Seneca Valley on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers intercepts a pass over Seneca Valley’s James Sprentz during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Carothers returned the interception for a touchdown. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eric Benson catches a touchdown pass over Seneca Valley’s James Sprentz and Deontae Webb during their game on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Elias Karanikos sacks Seneca Valley quarterback Dustin Horn during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers carries past Seneca Valley’s Tyler Yurich during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic kicker Matthew Schearer celebrates his first quarter field goal against Seneca Valley on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Robinson Waddell returns a free kick for a touchdown against Seneca Valley on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Elias Karanikos (43) and Anthony Speca tackle Seneca Valley quarterback Dustin Horn during their game on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers (4) celebrates his rushing touchdown with Matt Schmitt during their game against Seneca Valley on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson. Previous Next

Gannon Carothers’ coaches say the junior plays five positions for Central Catholic, a versatility that proved vital Friday night.

With three running backs injured, second-ranked Central Catholic turned the backfield over to Carothers, who rushed for 171 yards and scored twice in a 33-7 victory over No. 3 Seneca Valley in WPIAL Class 6A. Used most as a slot receiver, Carothers handled 22 carries for the Vikings, who played without senior tailback Eddy Tillman.

It was easily the most carries he’d seen since freshman football.

Carothers took one carry 70 yards for a touchdown, and returned an interception 56 yards for another score and a 17-0 lead. He started as a sophomore on defense for the WPIAL champions last season, but wasn’t a big part of the offense until now.

“He’s been in a lot of big games for us, so we have no problem handing him the ball,” defensive coordinator Dave Fleming said.

With Tillman out and would-be backup Antonio Pitts also unavailable, Carothers was expected to share carries with teammate J.D. Younger, who got the start at tailback. When Younger left Friday’s game hurt, Carothers became the team’s featured back.

The Vikings completed only eight passes, so Carothers was kept busy.

“I’m always hoping for a game like this,” he said. “I was trying to do my best. I haven’t really gotten any opportunity on offense this year. I was trying to show what I can do.”

The victory was a bounce-back effort for Central Catholic (3-1) after last week’s loss to rival North Allegheny. The Vikings shut out Seneca Valley (2-1) until late in the fourth quarter.

They led 10-0 at half and 24-0 after three.

“Last week, we felt like we didn’t play Central Catholic football,” defensive coordinator Dave Fleming said. “We got back to doing what we normally do.”

Central’s defense and special teams contributed 21 points.

Along with Carothers’ pick-six interception, senior Kairos Beasley sacked Seneca Valley’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety. Vikings kicker Matthew Schearer added a 37-yard field goal and four extra points, and Robinson Waddell returned a free kick 60 yards for Central’s final touchdown.

That relieved pressure from an offense in flux. The Vikings switched quarterbacks this week and started senior Adam Obrin. He completed 8 of 18 passes for 57 yards and connected with wideout Eric Benson for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Seneca Valley intercepted Obrin twice.

Central Catholic ran the football 40 times, even without Tillman, who’s recovering from taking a helmet to the knee. Tillman rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a junior.

But he wasn’t the only playmaker hurting Friday night. Seneca Valley running back Ethan West tried to fight through an existing leg injury but was limited to one carry, one catch and one yard from scrimmage combined.

The offense lacked a big-play threat without its best weapon. In the first three quarters, the Raiders’ longest gain was an 8-yard catch.

Quarterback Dustin Horn completed 8 of 20 attempts for 31 passing yards. He was intercepted once, lost a fumble and was sacked five times. Running back Nolan Dworek was held to 11 yards on 11 carries and added 10 yards on two catches.

“It’s hard not to be frustrated,” Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle said, “but like every week whether we win or lose, we’ve got to chew on it for 24 or 48 hours. We’ll come back Monday and we start it over. I hope that tonight is not who we are.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Seneca Valley