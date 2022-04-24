Gateway athletes battle adversity in quest for WPIAL qualifying marks

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 9:01 AM

When breaking down early-season progress of his boys and girls track and field teams, veteran Gateway coach Tom LaBuff said that his athletes have worked hard to cut through adversities such as less-than-stellar weather and the fight to stay healthy in the quest to meet their goals and expectations.

“The kids, young and older, have weathered the storms, so to speak, and have worked really hard,” LaBuff said.

“There is very little complaining about anything that happens. I am proud of the way many of them have not let things get to them and have gone about their business. We’ve seen a lot of improvements, especially in the younger kids who are learning to work and put in the time to meet their goals. We’re also seeing really good examples from some of the upperclassmen and veterans. Hopefully, we can get a number of the upper echelon to WPIALs and some of them to states.”

Gateway had a busy two days April 13 and 14 with a section tri-meet with Plum and Penn Hills on the first day followed by the rescheduled Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet at West Mifflin.

The Gators athletes from both the boys and girls teams who competed at Tri-States had built up a measure of momentum with team sweeps of the Mustangs and Indians at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium.

When the meet was moved to that day from the previous Saturday because of bad weather, the field was reduced with a number of teams being affected by kids being away for the time off before Easter. But Gateway, which also had a few out of action that day, did field an entry list of more than two dozen, and a number of them came home with top-eight medals.

“A number of the kids, especially the distance kids, had a lighter load the next day and were limited,” LaBuff said.

“Some of them had to work pretty hard the day before. Those were two good wins by both teams. The conditions that Thursday were pretty atrocious, so I had already had them plan to warm up extra. That didn’t work out all that well because afterwards, there was an hour delay, and they sat around a bit.

“The meet wasn’t what we had hoped in terms of getting an idea of where some of our better individuals and relays are, but it still was a good experience to go back to back like that. There were a lot of issues for a lot of teams. But there certainly were no questions about moving the meet. Even though it was bad in the morning, the sun came out eventually and it was 50 degrees as opposed to the really bad weather on the original date.”

LaBuff said the meet was of benefit to the team in the fact that a number of younger kids were able to get a chance to compete in a heightened atmosphere that the Tri-State meet brings every year.

LaBuff noted the efforts of junior Chris Livsey, who had a heavy load against Plum and Penn Hills, came back to medal in the long jump (seventh, 20 feet, 8 inches) and just missed medaling in the 100 (11th) and 200 (ninth) dashes.

“He still ran and jumped well (at Tri-States) and was a good example of doing all the things you are supposed to do,” LaBuff said.

Livsey also has earned dual-meet points for Gateway in the pole vault.

LaBuff said he likes the way junior Daniella Garner, also a Gators soccer standout, has performed this season, and she was able to make her mark at Tri-States, finishing seventh in the 300 hurdles (50.17).

“Daniella is still finding out some things about track and field,” LaBuff said. “She hit a personal best. There were some good things, and she knows she can do better.”

Newly minted Slippery Rock commit Amaya Robison medaled in her two main events with a fifth in the 100 (13.30) and an eighth in the 200 (27.52). Both were season bests.

The 3,200 relay of junior Marina Grado and seniors Emma Sandor, Megan McFetridge and Kiyara Sawyers finished seventh (10:55.62).

The same four came together at WPIALs last year and took 15th.

“They weren’t quite where they want or need to be, but they put in a pretty decent medal-winning performance,” LaBuff said. “They have some big drops to go.”

Senior Meredith Geno, LaBuff said, continues to make strides in the pole vault coming off a trip to WPIALs last year. She was sixth at Tri-States (9 feet).

“She is ready to really break out,” LaBuff said. “She has shown a lot of leadership with the way she goes about her business.”

On the boys side, sophomore Kefimba Cisse ran to sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:09.11.

“He ran strong in windy conditions,” LaBuff said. “We’ve given him a really heavy load, along with (senior) Brady Sundin. I wasn’t sure what to expect with the back-to-back days, but he had a good day.”

Sundin wasn’t too far behind Cisse in the 3,200 as he took ninth (10:21.08).

Senior Elijah Heller just missed a pair of medals as he took ninth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Junior Matt Brooks tossed the shot put 45-8¼ at Tri-States and took fourth. He added 12th place in both the javelin and discus.

Brooks, LaBuff said, is battling through an injury but hopes to have him back throwing soon.

LaBuff said he also has seen some good things early on from sophomore Nia Brandon in the long and triple jumps and also sophomore hurdler Kierra Pitts, a WPIAL qualifier last year as a freshman.

Pitts missed the tri-meet and Tri-States because of injury.

Senior Cooper Hays, a WPIAL qualifier last year with the boys 400 relay, has been battling through injury as well. But LaBuff said that when he is 100%, he is expected to drop time and contend.

Gateway was to compete at Saturday’s Slippery Rock Invitational.

The younger Gators runners also will be in action Thursday at the Norwin 9th and 10th Invite. The first events begin at 3:45 p.m.

