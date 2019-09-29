Gateway basketball standout Lexi Jackson commits to Kent State

By:

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 1:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Lexi Jackson battles Franklin Regional’s Alex Reitz and Noelle Boyd for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Franklin Regional High School.

All-section center Lexi Jackson, who averaged a double-double for Gateway’s girls basketball team, committed Saturday to Kent State.

The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 16 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks last season for the Gators, who went 19-4 and reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. Her best performance last winter was a 37-point, 16-rebound, 11-block effort in a victory over Baldwin.

Jackson also was recruited by Western Michigan, James Madison, North Carolina A&T and Radford.

Kent State went 20-13 overall last season, 11-7 in the Mid-American Conference and competed in the WNIT.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway