Gateway beats Penn-Trafford to take home victory bell

Friday, October 7, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Antonio Rossetti | For the Tribune-Review Fans look on as Penn-Trafford takes on Gateway on Friday at Antimarino Stadium.

The Gateway Gators defeated the Penn-Trafford Warriors, 21-10, at Antimarino Field at Gateway High School in the Battle of the Victory Bell.

It was Gateway’s first win over the Warriors (4-3, 1-2) in three seasons. After last season’s loss, coach Don Holl and the Gators (6-1, 2-1) were hungry for revenge.

“It is a big rivalry,” Holl said. “We try to treat them all the same. Week-to-week we try to go 1-0, but we circled this one for a long time.”

Gateway struck first after Penn-Trafford fumbled the snap on a punt. A few plays later, Brad Birch found Anez Jordan for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Penn-Trafford responded quickly, notching three points with a 25-yard field goal by Logan Swartz.

The defense on both sides dominated the first half. Penn-Trafford’s Nolan Marasti picked off two passes, and the Warriors defense forced a turnover on downs.

Both offenses were scoreless in the second quarter, and the Gators remained on top, 7-3, going into halftime.

In the second half, Gateway forced Penn-Trafford to punt, and the Gators had a nearly 6-minute drive that resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run by Jaquan Reynolds. After Cole Plaskon’s extra point, the Gators led 14-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

A 65-yard pick-six by Remy Bose cemented Gateway’s lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors mustered their first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Conlan Greene to Tyler Anthony, but it was too little, too late.

The Gators recovered an onside kick and ran the clock out, winning 21-10 and taking home the victory bell for a full season.

Bose was elated.

“It felt amazing,” Bose said. “We haven’t beaten them in three years, man. It felt incredible.”

Warriors head coach John Ruane said his defense played an outstanding game.

“They compete their butts off,” Ruane said. “They were hitting hard in the fourth quarter. A physical, physical game both ways. I love the way our defense played. I felt that we were opportunistic. We created some turnovers. They played their hearts out. Offensively, we didn’t get anything going until it was too late. We have a lot of work to do.”

Ruane said his team’s goal remains repeating as WPIAL 5A champion.

“I hope our kids answer and do what they always do and that is answer the bell and they come to play on Monday,” Ruane said. “They understand there is still a season left and let’s hope we do it.”

As for the Gators, Holl thought the team’s drive to win and their team defense earned them the victory.

Holl said that the team won their individual battles, that the defense stayed in their gaps and played great man coverage, and that the linebackers made big plays down the stretch.

“We’ll celebrate this one and then turn the page to next week and the rest of the season,” Holl said.

Tags: Gateway, Penn-Trafford