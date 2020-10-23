Gateway, Davis too much for Connellsville

Friday, October 23, 2020 | 10:58 PM

Lori C. Padilla | For The Daily Courier Connellsville’s Gabriel McCrum (17) makes a catch and is tackled by Gateway’s Camron Price and Jermir Harber on Oct. 23, 2020, at Connellsville Stadium.

The Connellsville football team did not play poorly in terms of mistakes and effort during Friday’s homecoming game against Gateway.

The problem for Connellsville is Gateway is exceptional, and despite a strong effort by the Falcons, they were no match for the visitors as the Gators cruised to a 43-12 win in a Class 5A Big East game.

“These guys have given a great effort all year,” Connellsville coach Marko Thomas said. “But Gateway is extremely good, and we don’t have the speed that they do.”

The Gators (4-0, 3-0) used plenty of big plays to pull away early, and Derrick Davis led the way. Davis scored five touchdowns, his fourth setting a Gateway record for most career touchdowns (75).

“As good of an athlete as he is, he is an even better person,” Gateway coach Don Holl said. “He is humble and a leader by example. He is really easy to root for.”

The first score for Davis came on Gateway’s first possession, a 16-play drive that lasted nearly eight minutes of the first quarter and culminated with a 5-yard scoring run by the big back.

After Connellsville snapped the ball out of the end zone on a failed punt attempt for a safety, the Gators’ Chamor Price returned the ensuing free kick 95 yards for a score. And just like that, Gateway was up 15-0.

The only score of the second quarter came when Davis busted loose for a 38-yard touchdown, giving the Gators a 22-0 advantage at the half.

Then in the third quarter, Gateway put the game away with three quick touchdowns. Davis scored on a 2-yard run. Then, after an interception by Jacques Taylor, Davis hit paydirt on a 13-yard run before hauling in a 9-yard touchdown strike from Carsen Engleka to make it 43-0.

Davis finished with 13 carries for 151 yards, and Engleka completed 11 of 13 passes for 149 yards.

For Gateway, it was a nice way to finish what has been a crazy regular season. The Gators had three games canceled because of covid-19 but now appear to be primed to begin the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs next week.

“It’s weird,” Holl said regarding the season and how it has affected his team. He acknowledged with only four games completed, the Gators still are trying to find a rhythm. “These guys thrive on consistency, and this season has been anything but consistent.”

Down by 43 points, the Falcons (0-7, 0-5) didn’t quit. Instead, they finished the game with the final two scores.

Ky’ron Craggette, who was held in check for much of the game, busted loose for an 80-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Craggette finished with 17 carries for 113 yards.

The only score in the fourth quarter came after the Falcons’ Cameron King recovered a fumble near midfield. After the turnover, Connellsville quarterback Gage Gillott rolled to his right and found Kolby Keedy on a 40-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring.

“The seniors work their butts off, and there is no quit in these guys,” Thomas said. “I think they are the reason we are starting to turn things around here.”

For the Falcons, it was a small consolation for a strong effort against a superior opponent.

