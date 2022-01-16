Gateway girls return from covid shutdown, earn 1st victory

By:

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Marina Grado shoots a three-pointer against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Lexi Margolis brings the ball upcourt against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jamella Bailey battles for a a rebound against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Marina Grado drives past Penn Hills’ Delainey Carpenter during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Gateway won, 49-39. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Jaden Dugger pressures Gateway’s Will Kromka during their Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jaydon Carr scores next to Kaleb Pryor during their Section 3-5A game against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Michael Stevenson scores between Penn Hills defenders during their Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Will Kromka scores past Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly during their Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway head coach Alvis Rogers gives instructions during a Section 3-5A game against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Will Kromka scores past Penn Hills defenders during their Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Kaleb Pryor (2) celebrates with Jaydon Carr after Carr scored and was fouled during their Section 3-5A game against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Marina Grado bring the ball upcourt against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Previous Next

The Gateway girls basketball team tasted victory for the first time this season Jan. 11 with a 49-39 victory over Section 4-5A rival Penn Hills in the friendly confines of Gateway’s Furrie Sports Complex.

It was a win long sought after following five losses to open the season and also an unwanted covid break from practices and games.

“It felt really good to see the work pay off with the win,” said junior guard Marina Grado, who scored a game-best 18 points against the Indians.

“We were itching to get back in the gym. We’ve been working hard since open gyms before the season, and we were able to hang in there through some tough times.”

Gateway jumped out to a 19-5 lead on Penn Hills after the first quarter and was ahead 33-13 at the break before holding off an Indians comeback attempt in the second half.

Senior Alexis Margolis added 12 points in the win.

The Gators, 1-2 in section and 1-5 overall after the victory, entered the covid break from practices and games soon after their matchup with South Fayette on Dec. 20.

“In all honesty, the break came at a good time because we had lost our first four games, and it helped us try to figure out personnel and what style of play we wanted coming out of those games,” Gateway coach Curtis Williams said.

“We don’t have that same base and options as some of the bigger 5A schools, so we’re constantly trying to tinker to find the right system to match the personnel. Sometimes, that takes going through games and seeing how things develop to realize what needs to be done.”

The team returned to workouts Jan. 4 and was back in action against Section 4 leader Woodland Hills two days later.

The Wolverines got the win, topping Gateway, 71-48.

“Going into that hostile environment against an experienced team with good guards, we knew it was going to be tough, especially with it being the first game back,” Williams said.

“But we took things from that game and continued to move forward to get ready for Penn Hills. We got a much better effort against Penn Hills, and hopefully that will lead us into better things over the rest of the season.”

Gateway was scheduled to visit section foe Latrobe last Thursday, and the Wildcats entered the game undefeated in section play (3-0).

The Gators also were to host Franklin Regional on Monday.

Gateway will face McKeesport on Thursday in a rematch of a 44-32 setback to the Tigers from Dec. 18.

Boys return to win column

Covid also didn’t spare the Gateway boys who lost 10 days of on-court opportunities following a tough 75-69 loss to North Catholic at the North Allegheny Holiday Bash on Dec. 27.

“The layoff hurt us, but that is not an excuse or anything. It’s just the reality of it,” Gateway coach Alvis Rogers said.

“We were lucky last year that we didn’t get hit with this. At least it happened during the break and before we really get into the heart and the flow of the section schedule.”

The Gators, who played shorthanded against North Catholic, rallied from 30 points down against the Trojans. They also rallied when returning to practices Jan. 7 in advance of a Section 3-5A matchup with rival Penn Hills.

The Gators dropped a 66-56 decision to the Indians on Jan. 11, but they were able to bounce back the next night and score a 63-55 win over a South Allegheny team which had won nine of its first 11 games.

Gateway, behind 18 points from Mikey Crawford, 15 from Jaydon Carr, and 14 more from Kaleb Pryor, improved to 4-3 overall, coupling the win with pre-Christmas victories over Chartiers Valley, McKeesport and Mt. Lebanon.

Rogers said he hoped the game against South Allegheny would kick off a string of victories as they get into the meat of the section schedule.

Gateway was to begin that run at Latrobe last Friday before a home game Tuesday with Franklin Regional.

A rematch with McKeesport from an 84-59 Gators triumph Dec. 18 looms Thursday.

“We talk to the guys all the time about stacking wins and also stacking good practices,” Rogers said.

“That’s where it all starts, with energy and focus.”

Against Penn Hills, the Gators trailed by nine at halftime, but they were able to cut the deficit to one at the end of the third. But the Indians took control down the stretch for the 10-point win.

Senior forward Ryan Greggerson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Carr added 13 points against the Indians.

“I thought the layoff and not playing in two weeks affected us against Penn Hills, especially down the stretch in the game,” Rogers said.

“We got tired and got a little sloppy with the ball. We had a number of unforced errors. I don’t want to take anything away from Penn Hills. They are a good team. We erased a nine-point deficit and made some nice defensive plays to help with that. We forced some turnovers which led to some easy buckets for us.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway