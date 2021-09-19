Gateway girls soccer shows improvement during 3-game winning streak

By:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

The Gateway girls soccer team came out on the short end of a 5-1 result against Plum, the WPIAL Class 3A runner-up the past two seasons, in the season opener Sept. 4.

But the Gators bounced back from that loss and won three straight against Hampton, Armstrong and Knoch, all in Section 1-3A play.

“Plum was a great challenge for the first game of the season,” Gateway coach Kelly Bender said.

“Our back line was challenged in ways we had not seen during our scrimmages. We adjusted at halftime and shut down much of their attack in the second half. It is always tough to lose that first game, but the girls and the coaching staff left the field encouraged by the progress throughout the game and by the possession we had created. We felt like we were ready for section play.”

Gateway scored 18 goals over its first four games through a high-scoring 6-5 triumph at Knoch on Sept. 14. Seven players scored goals in that stretch.

Senior Addy Green scored eight of those goals, including a team-best four against Knoch. She added two against Hampton and two more against Armstrong.

Senior Meg McFetridge tallied three goals, including the lone score against Plum, while fellow senior Jenna Shuman scored twice.

Others with goals in the early going were juniors Emily Mannion, Hallie Grant and Daniella Garner and freshman Hayden Price.

Junior Madi Jesih and senior Kira Pavlik also contributed with assists.

“Gateway is full of kids who work hard, play with heart and don’t give up,” Bender said.

“They come together as a team and fight for one another because they are proud of who they are and where they are from. Along with such character, they are a talented team. We may be a small team, but we are a deep team. We are dangerous because anyone on that field and the players on our bench are threats.”

Gateway hoped to keep things going Monday at home against section foe Indiana.

The Gators stay in section Thursday at Kiski Area and host Franklin Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday before the rematch Sept. 28 of a 4-3 victory over Hampton from Sept. 8.

“Our section is super competitive,” Bender said. “I believe this will continue throughout the season as long as all of our teams can stay healthy. I look forward to seeing how we compete next week and finish up the first round of section play. It will be a tough week, but I have full confidence in my players to give it everything they have.”

Gateway led Knoch 4-2 at the half and later extended its lead to 6-4 on a Knights own goal.

Knoch made things interesting and closed the gap to one goal before the Gators’ defense was able to prevent the Knights from tying up the match.

Gateway rallied several times in the match with Hampton, the defending Section 1 champion.

“It was a very even game,” Bender said.

The Talbots led 3-2 with 20 minutes left in regulation. But the Gators responded by scoring off the kickoff to tie it up on a goal from Green.

Green struck again with the dramatic game-winner with just 20 seconds on the clock.

Going into the season, one of the team question marks was goalkeeping. Bender said it has been a process but one that continues to round into form.

“We had a few players that expressed interest in the position and a few that we convinced to give it a try,” she said.

“(Sophomore) Jada Settles has stepped into the varsity role for us and has done an incredible job. She has a natural gift back there. (Freshman) Elena Ellinger also stepped in goal for both the Armstrong and the Knoch games. We appreciate her stepping out of her comfort zone and helping the team.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway