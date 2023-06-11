Gateway grad Mike Rugh to lead Gators boys soccer team

By:

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Gateway Sports Hall of Fame Former Gateway soccer standout Mike Rugh, an assistant with the Gators boys program the past five years, takes over head coaching duties at his alma mater. He replaces Bernie Stiles who stepped down in the fall after six seasons at the helm.

Mike Rugh joined the Gateway boys soccer coaching staff as an assistant five years ago with the hopes of giving back to his alma mater while remembering all of the good memories he had when putting on the Gators uniform.

He, along with head coach Bernie Stiles and fellow assistant Matt Helman, helped forge a consistent winning formula for Gateway that produced three straight WPIAL playoff appearances for the first time since 1986-88.

Rugh, officially hired last month as Gateway’s new head coach, said he’s excited to be in a position to maintain the program’s positive trajectory.

“Soccer always has been a big part of my life,” said Rugh, a 1996 Gateway graduate who was inducted in the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

“I wanted to continue to be involved. I was coming back this year, so it just made sense. It was that natural progression. I am excited to continue to help the team over the summer build to the fall.”

Stiles said he knew before the end of last season that 2022 would be his sixth and final one as Gateway head coach. Responsibilities he and his wife have with their business were becoming such that he was unable to devote the necessary time to the team.

Rugh stayed involved with the team into the winter, and he took several team members to indoor tournaments hosted by Penn Hills and Ringgold.

“I stayed in touch with the guys, and they kept asking me if I was going to take over,” Rugh said. “I would always say no or I didn’t know because nothing was ever official. I knew there was a process that had to work itself out. I was waiting for word from the school board.

“We have a nice group of guys coming back, and I just want to continue all the things we’ve been working on over the past five years. These seniors coming back have an amazing opportunity to be one of the first classes to make the playoffs all four years. I don’t know if that has ever been done at Gateway. That is really a goal for me and for them to help make it happen.”

Gateway compiled a 28-24-1 record the past three seasons. The Gators finished last season 10-8-1 overall and were 8-5-1 — tied for third with Penn-Trafford — in the Section 4-3A standings behind co-champs Plum and Franklin Regional (13-1).

Gateway, as the No. 12 seed, was competitive in a WPIAL first-round matchup at No. 5 Kiski Area, but the homestanding Cavaliers came away with a 2-0 victory.

The goal, in addition to extending the playoff-qualifying streak to four years, is getting back in the playoff win column.

The Gators also suffered a first-round loss to Kiski Area in 2021, and fell to West Allegheny in the 2020 first round.

Gateway hasn’t won a playoff game since 1995 when Rugh, as a senior, led the Gators to the Class AAA quarterfinals. It was the only time in school history that a Gateway boys soccer team made it that far in the WPIAL playoffs.

Rugh scored three of the Gators’ six playoff goals that year. He was a three-year varsity starter and finished his high school career with 48 goals and 25 assists.

He earned All-WPIAL and all-state honors his senior season and also played in the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game. He also earned Elite 11 recognition from the Tribune-Review.

Rugh attended Gannon where he continued to excel on the soccer pitch. He graduated with top-10 program rankings for points, goals and assists and also earned all-conference and all-region laurels.

“In talking often with Bernie, he would say there is no one more Gateway than me,” Rugh said.

“That makes it so special to be in this position to help the players realize their own goals and accomplishments.”

Rugh said Helman will remain in that capacity. The search is on, Rugh added, for a second assistant.

Players such as rising junior midfielder Nick Lococco (12 goals, 10 assists), rising senior forward Blake Marsh (10 goals, 10 assists), rising junior defender James Lococco (six goals, four assists) and rising senior goalkeeper Jack Kweder will help form the core of the 2023 team.

“I already had some of the guys messaging me asking when we are going to have workouts,” Rugh said.

“That will be very soon, I’m sure. Preseason practices in August will get here quickly.”

Gateway again will be in Section 4 with Plum, Franklin Regional, Penn-Trafford, Latrobe, McKeesport, Obama Academy, and Penn Hills.

“I am happy for Mike,” Stiles said. “He is going to continue the progress we made and the standard and expectations. I am sure he will put in his own wrinkles and his own perceptions. With Mike and Matt there, the team is in good hands. This transition is going to be very seamless. I look forward to going up and watching a couple of matches.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway